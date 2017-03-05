John L Moore kicks off the "Revolutionary Pennsylvania" series

Sunbury Press has released "Tories, Terror, and Tea," John L Moore's first installment of his new "Revolutionary Pennsylvania" history series.

Tories, Terror, and Tea

Sunbury Press has released, John L Moore's first installment of his newhistory series.With the sesquicentennial of the American Revolution on the horizon, Tories, Terror, and Tea delves deeply into contemporary accounts of the times that so severely tried the souls of Rebels and Tories alike. Author John L. Moore paints a surprisingly fresh picture of the era. His true stories range from the eastern cities to the rustic frontier.There's a common misconception that the American Revolutionary War pretty much ended when the British surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, in 1781. Not true. More than eight months later, a force of Indians and British burned the western Pennsylvania settlement of Hannastown, then the Westmoreland County seat. The town was never rebuilt.Everybody knows that American soldiers suffered terribly during the winter the Continental Army spent at Valley Forge. Few recall that Brigadier General Anthony Wayne couldn't get Pennsylvania political officials to provide suitable clothing for the troops of the Pennsylvania Line although he repeatedly documented that hundreds of men lacked even "a single rag of ashirt."Did you know that when the Continental Congress fled Philadelphia as the British army approached, its members went first to Bethlehem and sought to make the Moravian town the U.S. capital for the duration of the war? Or that the wagon hauling the Liberty Bell away from the British broke down on the street in Bethlehem?John L. Moore, a veteran newspaperman, said he employed a journalist's eye for detail and ear for quotes in order to write about long-dead people in a lively way. He said his books are based on 18th and 19th century letters, journals, memoirs and transcripts of official proceedings such as interrogations, depositions and treaties.The author is also a professional storyteller who specializes in dramatic episodes from Pennsylvania's colonial history. Dressed in 18th century clothing, he does storytelling in the persona of "Susquehanna Jack," a frontier ruffian. Moore is available weekdays, weekends and evenings for audiences and organizations of all types and sizes.Moore has participated in several archaeological excavations of Native American sites. These include the Village of Nain, Bethlehem; the City Island project in Harrisburg, conducted by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission during the 1990s; and a Bloomsburg University dig in 1999 at a Native American site near Nescopeck. He also took part in a 1963 excavation conducted by the New Jersey State Museum along the Delaware River north of Worthington State Forest.Moore's 45-year career in journalism included stints as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal; as a Harrisburg-based legislative correspondent for Ottaway News Service; as managing editor ofat Lewistown; as editorial page editor and managing editor atin Sunbury; and as editor of thein Bethlehem.