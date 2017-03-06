News By Tag
Fifth Annual Maker's Mark Handcraft Festival Set for April 15, 2017
Family-friendly Saturday festival takes place in the heart of Kentucky Bourbon Country near Lebanon, KY
Family-friendly festival
All ages are welcome to this family-friendly, free-admission festival. See firsthand how world-famous Maker's Mark bourbon is made. Dip a souvenir bottle into Maker's signature red wax. Listen to live music. Sample cocktails and delicious treats from local food trucks. Browse the booths of artisan-vendors
Lebanon is the only place you can see both bourbon making and bourbon barrel making. Extend your visit to tour the Kentucky Cooperage Company to see staves assembled and fired into bourbon barrels and to make a stop at the Maker's Mark Water Tower for a selfie with the world's longest bourbon pour as your backdrop.
Other attractions in the area are Limestone Branch Distillery; Jesters, a brand new winery pouring dry European-inspired and bourbon barrel wines; and the Marion County Heritage Center, which recently opened an exhibit about bourbon. Lebanon has more than 40 restaurants, including the new bourbon-centric County Seat Kitchen & Bar, and a choice of bed and breakfast inns and hotel for comfortable overnights.
For more information about the festival, visit www.makersmark.com. To plan your stay in Lebanon, visit https://visitlebanonky.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Nena Olivier, Executive Director, Director@VisitLebanonKy.com, 270-692-0021
Lebanon Tourist & Convention Commission, www.VisitLebanonKy.com
ABOUT LEBANON, KY │ Lebanon is located in the Heart of Bourbon Country, at the epicenter of Kentucky barrel and bourbon making. Attractions include Maker's Mark Distillery, Limestone Branch Distillery, photo op stop Maker's Mark/Lebanon Water Tower, the Kentucky Cooperage and Jesters Winery. For outdoor enthusiasts, Gorley Naturalist Trail presents challenging hiking and biking and the scenic splendor of 47 bridges. Fagan Branch Reservoir and Sportsman's Lake beckon canoeists, kayakers and boaters (non-motorized boats) and fishers and anglers for waters stocked with rainbow trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, crappie and hybrid bluegill. Lebanon is on the Civil War Discovery Trail and is part of Kentucky's historic Holy Land, with sites including the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse. Visual and performing arts and pop culture and historic treasures are found at the Marion County Heritage Center, Stillhouse Art Museum and Angelic Hall at Centre Square. Shop for antiques, collectibles and handmade crafts downtown and dine at your choice of 40 eateries – everything from casual full-service restaurants to home-style cafes to an old-fashioned soda fountain. Accommodations options include bed and breakfast inns, golf course lodging and the Hampton Inn. Facebook.com/
Nena Olivier
***@visitlebanonky.com
