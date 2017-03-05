News By Tag
AABC Receives Approval by National Board for Certified Counselors
The American Association of Bariatric Counselors, Providers of Bariatric Education & Certification Has Become a Continuing Education Approved Provider for the National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC).
Today, there are more than 60,000 National Certified Counselors in 40 countries. Certified Counselors have met high research based national standards set by the counseling profession. AABC shares the NBCC vision of enhancing society worldwide through quality counseling.
Bariatric science is an emerging science that embodies research, diagnosis treatment and prevention of obesities and related biopsychosocial disorders.
The American Association of Bariatric Counselors affirms that their Board-Certified fellows have successfully completed all requisite training and education. They must continue their specialized training and education to maintain Board Certification.
The American Association Of Bariatric Counselors
Stephen Phillips Public Policy Officer
1-866-284-3682
info@aabc-certification.org
