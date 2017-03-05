AABC Receives Approval by National Board for Certified Counselors

The American Association of Bariatric Counselors, Providers of Bariatric Education & Certification Has Become a Continuing Education Approved Provider for the National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC).

-- Sheryl Phillips, Director of Academic Standards and Compliance for the American Association of Bariatric Counselors (AABC), has announced that AABC has successfully met all standards of education, and has become a Continuing Education Approved Provider for the National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC).Today, there are more than 60,000 National Certified Counselors in 40 countries. Certified Counselors have met high research based national standards set by the counseling profession. AABC shares the NBCC vision of enhancing society worldwide through quality counseling.Bariatric science is an emerging science that embodies research, diagnosis treatment and prevention of obesities and related biopsychosocial disorders.The American Association of Bariatric Counselors (http://www.aabc-certification.org/how-to-become-certified.html)and their academic, clinical and research affiliates have contributed to the development of specialized bariatric science certification and credentialing standards for licensed/registered/certified health and education professionals. Their international fellowship includes medical doctors, professional educators, mental health professionals, nurses, nutritionists and other related disciplines that engage in research, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of obesities and related disorders.The American Association of Bariatric Counselors affirms that their Board-Certified fellows have successfully completed all requisite training and education. They must continue their specialized training and education to maintain Board Certification.