Fire and Axes New Fluid Metal Firefighter Sign

HOUSTON - March 11, 2017 - PRLog -- FireandAxes.com, the leader in American Firefighter collectables and clothing, announces the release of a new Fluid Metal firefighter sign. The Crossed Axes Skull Fluid Metal firefighter sign.

The Crossed Axes Skull Fluid Metal Firefighter Sign sculpture is cut from 1/8 inch steel plate and then hand polished. The skull is a high resolution print applied to this firefighter sign. It is then heat treated for color before finally being finished with a poured on epoxy coating. Because each sculpture is hand made no two are alike. Each Crossed Axes Skull Fluid Metal Firefighter Sign sculpture comes with welded on hardware for hanging and 2 inch offsets which gives the sculpture a floating appearance as it protrudes from your wall or man cave. This unique and beautiful firefighter sign sculpture measures 23"w x 14"h.

All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.

FireandAxes.com offers everything from shirts and apparel to signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that our help you design a new one.

This beautiful and unique Crossed Axes Skull Fluid Metal Firefighter Sign sculpture can be seen here:

https://fireandaxes.com/product/gear/firefighter-fluid-me...
