NARI (National Assoc. of Remodeling Industry) Names 2017 CotY (Contractor of the Year) Award Winners
Remodel Me Today of Olmsted Falls, Ohio has, for the third consecutive year, been a recipient of the COTY awards exemplifying their commitment superior craftsmanship and client satisfaction for their work on kitchen, bathroom, addition and basement projects.
Remodel Me Today, Inc. owner Brian Pauley of Olmsted Falls, Ohio has over 15 years of industry experience with team accumulative experience of over 80 years. Remodel Me Today and owner Brian Pauley specialize in working with clients on Kitchen & Bathroom Renovations, Additions and Custom New Construction Projects covering all of Northeastern Ohio. Remodel Me Today's clients routinely experience an overwhelming sense of satisfaction from the attention to detail they pay to each project, the systems in place to allow their projects to flow smoothly without incident, and their showroom which has a wide variety of superior quality products for their clients' projects. Remodel Me Today's showroom carries multiple lines of cabinetry at different price points, all flooring materials, a large tile selection, countertops which include Cambria, Granite, Concrete, Corian & Laminate. Showroom hours are Monday thru Friday from 10-4 and evening and weekend by appointment. You may schedule your personal consultation by calling 440-249-7665 or stop in during office hours at 25564 Bagley Road in Olmsted Falls, OH 44138. Visit their website at www.remodelmetoday.com or see their review information on the Cleveland Better Business Bureau (http://www.bbb.org/
To be considered for a CotY Award, a company must be a NARI Greater Cleveland member in good standing. All projects submitted for judging must be an improvement or an addition to an existing structure in order to be considered. New construction projects are not eligible.
An impartial panel of judges, who are considered experts within the industry and associated fields, selected winners based on each entrant's project description and "before and after" photography. Judging was based on aesthetic appeal, use of materials, functionality of space, skill and craftsmanship. Awards are given to those who recognized their client's needs and used the highest level of skill in design, planning and execution to deliver the finished remodeling project. CotY Award Winners are recognized as top remodeling professionals in the home improvement industry.
For more information and details about the competition or the Evening of Excellence, please call NARI Greater Cleveland at 216-631-7764.
Contact
Brian Pauley
Remodel Me Today, Inc
***@remodelmetoday.com
