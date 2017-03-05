News By Tag
TaraSafe's iPhone7 Contest extended
The iPhone7 contest launched by TaraSafe at the end of last year has got an overwhelming response
The contest was launched in November 2016 as a gesture of gratitude and is open to all end users of the TarArc garments.
To be eligible for this exciting offer the user has to fill out a simple registration form available at http://www.tararc.com/
The picture with the maximum likes on Facebook will win an iPhone7.
This offer has been sponsored by http://www.tarasafe.com
TarArc is a specialized catalogued range of electric arc protective clothing by TaraSafe. It comprises of a complete range of Certified Arc Flash Garments including Coveralls, Jackets, Shirts, Trousers, T-Shirts and Hoods that have been widely appreciated and used by big international conglomerates in Oil & Gas, Infrastructure and Metal Industry.
Company Name :Tarasafe
Address : Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dubai, UAE
PO Box 40402
Tel: +971-56-350-
Email: dubai@tarasafe.in
Url : http://www.tarasafe.com/
Vivek Lohia
Contact
Tarasafe
***@gmail.com
