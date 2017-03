TaraSafe's iPhone7 Contest extended

The iPhone7 contest launched by TaraSafe at the end of last year has got an overwhelming response

-- The iPhone7 contest launched by TaraSafe at the end of last year has got an overwhelming response from the end users and the company management has decided to extend the deadline for receiving entries to 31March 2017. This extension has been done to ensure that more people can participate in the contest and the participants get enough time to do their best in securing maximum likes for their entries on the TaraSafe facebook page.The contest was launched in November 2016 as a gesture of gratitude and is open to all end users of the TarArc garments.To be eligible for this exciting offer the user has to fill out a simple registration form available at http://www.tararc.com/iPhone7 and follow it up by uploading a selfie on TaraSafe's Facebook page - http://www.facebook.com/tarasafeThe picture with the maximum likes on Facebook will win an iPhone7.This offer has been sponsored by http://www.tarasafe.comTarArc is a specialized catalogued range of electric arc protective clothing by TaraSafe. It comprises of a complete range of Certified Arc Flash Garments including Coveralls, Jackets, Shirts, Trousers, T-Shirts and Hoods that have been widely appreciated and used by big international conglomerates in Oil & Gas, Infrastructure and Metal Industry.==============================================================================Contact UsCompany Name :TarasafeAddress : Jumeirah Lakes TowersDubai, UAEPO Box 40402Tel: +971-56-350-3066Email: dubai@tarasafe.inUrl : http://www.tarasafe.com/ Vivek Lohia