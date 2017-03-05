News By Tag
CougarShield Establishes Strategic Partnership In Saudi Arabia
Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community and pairing it with exceptional service and support to our partners via training, seminars and workshops
As one of the World leading manufacturer and distributor of technological coating solutions, CougarShield International aims to use our portfolio of products and unique selling proposition to differentiate our offers, as we seek to develop the most attractive, and profitable partnerships in the world.
"CougarShield International is pleased to appoint Film Techno Trading Est. as our strategic partner for the Saudi Arabia market. Film Techno Trading Est.'s extensive knowledge in the Saudi Arabia market and their capability in market expansion is a very important aspect that we recognize for the effective launch of our products in Saudi Arabia. We will be actively supporting Film Techno Trading Est. to make our products available to all the cities in Saudi Arabia." said CougarShield's Commercial Director Vincent Soh.
About CougarShield International
CougarShield International is headquartered in Singapore, and is renowned for its proprietary Nano Titanium coatings. When applied onto surfaces of automotive or buildings, CougarShield coatings forms a protective layer that protects and maintains the original condition of the coated surface, provides superb properties such as gloss enhancement, hydrophobic water barrier protection as well as superior hardness, and expansion & contraction adaptability. Water-based and non-toxic, CougarShield's™
For more information or business opportunities, visit our website at www.CougarShield.com.
