March 2017





CougarShield Establishes Strategic Partnership In Saudi Arabia

Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community and pairing it with exceptional service and support to our partners via training, seminars and workshops
 
 
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - March 11, 2017 - PRLog -- SAUDI ARABIA – CougarShield International and Film Techno Trading Est. today announced that they have forged a strategic partnership and plan to bring to customers in Saudi Arabia the innovative high performance products of CougarShield coatings.

As one of the World leading manufacturer and distributor of technological coating solutions, CougarShield International aims to use our portfolio of products and unique selling proposition to differentiate our offers, as we seek to develop the most attractive, and profitable partnerships in the world.

"CougarShield International is pleased to appoint Film Techno Trading Est. as our strategic partner for the Saudi Arabia market. Film Techno Trading Est.'s extensive knowledge in the Saudi Arabia market and their capability in market expansion is a very important aspect that we recognize for the effective launch of our products in Saudi Arabia. We will be actively supporting Film Techno Trading Est. to make our products available to all the cities in Saudi Arabia." said CougarShield's Commercial Director Vincent Soh.

About CougarShield International

CougarShield International is headquartered in Singapore, and is renowned for its proprietary Nano Titanium coatings. When applied onto surfaces of automotive or buildings, CougarShield coatings forms a protective layer that protects and maintains the original condition of the coated surface, provides superb properties such as gloss enhancement, hydrophobic water barrier protection as well as superior hardness, and expansion & contraction adaptability. Water-based and non-toxic, CougarShield's™ unique water-based formulation is also eco-friendly with no negative impact on the environment.

For more information or business opportunities, visit our website at www.CougarShield.com.
SOURCE: PR016002 | CougarShield International Pte Ltd

Media Contact
CougarShield International
enquiry@cougarshield.com
