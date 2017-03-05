News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
A New Way To Launch Expedia And Practo.com like Website With Just A Single Click - CedCommerce.com
Marketplace Online Booking & Reservation System extension enable Individuals and Professionals willing to launch their service marketplace with immediate effect.
"Given the enormous demands of a "Comprehensive Booking Solutions" the marketplace extension would enable professionals and firms focus on other business aspects as extension comes as a turnkey solution to instantly start their business," said Himanshu Rauthan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Founders and Directors of CEDCOMMERCE.COM
1. Business Types Supported:
It helps firms – Hotels, Rentals, Event Organization, Cinemas, Bars, Clubs, Restaurants, Cab Service, and individuals – Doctors, Massage Therapists, Dentists, Aestheticians, Hairdressers, Lawyers, Stylists, Chefs, Dancers set up their professional entities.
2. Specifications and Features:
The Marketplace Online Booking & Reservation System is Mobile ready, SEO friendly and extremely customizable. It is compatible with all the Magento supported payment gateways and has smart search and advanced filter options to help reach customers to their desired results immediately.
3. Availability:
The extension can be purchased from Cedcommerce website: MARKETPLACE BOOKING AND RESERVATION SYSTEM (http://cedcommerce.com/
Contact
Karshit Bahraga.
888-882-0953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse