Fun N Learn Launches New All-In-One Preschool Sensorial Busy Kit

-- Continuing its successful journey in the domain of pre-school education and primary education, Fun 'N' Learn now comes up with another innovative preschool learning activity Kit through handcrafted learning activities. Fun 'N' Learn keeps in mind the fact that kids get bored easily and hence they have come up with 15 unique hands-on learning activities which keep them busy and glued to the preschool activities. The earlier worksheet program generally revolves round the important subjects of language, mathematics/logic, fine motor, shape and color concept. These worksheets are not only fun filled but also generate the thinking ability and analytical skills of the little ones. Another important part of these activities is the child can perform these independently and parents need not leave their work and sit beside him/ her to complete the tasks; this feature also makes the kid independent and gradually develops the potential to think and take independent decisions. These kits make the child ready for schools. You can use these preschool worksheets anytime, anywhere. Hence now there is no need to keep the kids engaged through video games and smart phones, but through preschool learning activities kitwhich will let to their all-round development.Fun 'N' Learn is an Indian company with global vision. They have endeavored to create an advanced preschool learning process which caters to the delicate demands of Nursery to Grade 3 children. They provide these preschool worksheets at the doorstep of the parents or schools throughout the country. The company tries to be the best in their approach by being in constant engagement with experienced pre-school teachers and academicians.To know more about Fun 'N' Learn, please visitCompany: Fun 'N" LearnContact Person: Farisa ZakiCity: MumbaiCountry: IndiaPh: 022 - 26313532 / 26761003Email: funnlearnmumbai@gmail.com