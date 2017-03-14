News By Tag
Philly professional business and beauty expo
The Business and Beauty Expo is a event to bring education and information to the students and professionals in the Beauty Industry. As an industry we want to maintain the level of professionalism that is required from our loyal customers.
-The place to learn the latest techniques from well-known educators coming from around the world-
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 20, 2017 – An incredible experience awaits at the Philly Professional Business & Beauty Expo. This exciting event founded by world renowned, hair care industry veteran Jacquelyn Jackson Douglas will take place on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Hilton Doubletree Airport Hotel located at 4509 Island Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19153. More than 300+ people are expected to take part in this event that will provide exposure and premiere education to hair stylist, barbers, makeup artist and anyone interested in getting a piece of the 72-billion-dollar beauty industry.
Classes include hair extensions, hands-on workshops, master classes, hair techniques and trends including color, texture & natural, makeup artistry seminars, business of beauty classes, branding, student workshops and more! We guarantee you will get amazing classes, speakers and subjects that will help you take your skills and career to the next level! The expo, lined with top beauty companies and the most innovative products and tools, will take place from 9am-5pm, followed by a VIP reception from 6:30pm – 7:30pm and a hair bash soiree from 7:30pm – 11:30pm. to culminate this exciting event.
"I decided to produce this expo to provide a platform for beauty professionals in the Philadelphia area. Most times, amazing professionals right here in my home town must travel out to shows like this. We do not have many professional expos here. My goal is to provide serious beauty professionals with what they need to help them refine and further develop their techniques, better their skills and help them build an exciting career. It is important for me as a beauty professional of over 30 years to provide this opportunity to so many who need it," says Jacquelyn Jackson Douglas, Expo Founder.
Jacquelyn is also launching the Philly Beauty Network™ (PBN) at the expo. PBN is a new network for beauty industry professionals to stay connected, provide support & cross training for each other and collaborate in monthly roundtable sessions. The organization will provide networking opportunities, events, classes and mentoring programs to members.
About Jacquelyn Jackson Douglas
A woman of God, mother, wife, author, entrepreneur, and educator Jacquelyn, also known as the "Color Diva" wears many hats and loves sharing her knowledge to the beauty industry. She began her climb to success at the age of 14-years-old, developed a winning mindset and became a quite formidable force. She is dedicated to helping individuals in this thriving industry.
If you have questions, please contact: Kim R. at info@phillybeauty.com (mailto:INFO@
To register, visit phillybeautyexpo.com.
