Local Design and Consulting Firms Win International Graphic Design Award
Tielemans Design's logo for Venture Catalysts also received several additional awards including a Silver Award in the 2016 International Visual Identity competition, an American Graphic Design Award from Graphic Design USA as well as top honors in the District 15 (Southern California and Southern Nevada) regional level competition sponsored by the American Advertising Federation (AAF).
Graphis Inc. is an international publisher of books on communication design. Based in New York City, Graphis presents and promotes the best submitted work in graphic design, advertising, photography and art/illustration. Graphis annually invites professionals across the design communities to be considered for inclusion in their books. Amongst these submissions, Graphis selects the most compelling work of the year for Platinum, Gold and Silver awards considerations, which are featured in hardcover annuals.
The American Advertising Awards, formerly the ADDYs, is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, attracting over 40,000 entries every year in local AAF Club (Ad Club) competitions. Concurrently, all across the country, local entrants vie to win ADDY Awards – recognition as the very best in their markets. At the second tier, local ADDY winners compete against winners from other local clubs in one of 15 district competitions.
Venture Catalysts helps corporations in business development, management strategies, financing/funding and other strategic business initiatives.
About Tielemans Designs
Tielemans Designs is a Las Vegas-based Graphic Design Studio that works for clients all across the U.S. The Corporate Identity work of Tielemans Design has been recognized in publications and books such as Graphic Design USA, LogoLounge (Master Library Series), Step Inside Design and American Corporate Identity and now Graphis, Inc. More information at http://www.tielemansdesign.com/
