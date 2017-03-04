News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Celebrates 2016 Sales Achievements
"We opened our first California office in Yorba Linda in June of 2015 and have been growing ever since," said Gordon Miles, president and COO of Americana Holdings. "We now have offices in Yorba Linda, Brea and Anaheim Hills with exciting new announcements coming soon."
CEO Mark Stark said his Southern California offices have exceeded expectations and grown exponentially in the past year. "We welcomed an exceptional group of high-producing real estate sales executives and teams," he said. "Our model and culture is very unique, which is one of the main reasons we have been able to grow so quickly. We work together to achieve their goals through coaching, business development and education. We win and they win."
Stark said Berkshire Hathaway's brand recognition has also been a significant factor in its growth over the past year. "In 2016, Fortune named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most admired brand in the world," he said. "When it comes to real estate, buyers and sellers want to work with a company they can trust and Berkshire Hathaway's brand reputation is one they can rely on."
Americana Holdings is the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world with operations in Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. Combined, the companies have 2,200 real estate sales executives and 25 offices. The company completed $3.7 billion in total sales in 2016, a 19 percent gain over the previous year.
Berkshire Hathaways HomeServices California Properties' Top 3 Individual sales executives in 2016 were:
#1 – Corine Peterson, $19.4 million
#2 – Ben Elahi, $11.9 million
#3 – Susan Hirzel, $11.6 million
The company's Top 3 Teams for 2016 were:
#1 – The Geronsins, $92 million
#2 – The Chris McKeen Team, $33.2 million
#3 – The Fry Team, $26.7 million
"We greatly exceeded our projections for 2016 and look forward to another year of record growth," said Miles. "We are excited about our plans for expansion throughout Orange County and look forward to helping our dynamic sales executives and teams grow their businesses with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties as their partner."
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CALIFORNIA PROPERTIES
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, operated by Americana Holdings, operates offices in Yorba Linda, Brea and Anaheim Hills.
Americana Holdings, which also operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has 22 offices and 2,200 agents to comprise the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $3.7 billion in real estate in 2016.
In 2016, Fortune magazine named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most admired brand in the world. And in 2014, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was named "Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year" by consumers in the 26th annual Harris Poll EquiTrend® study of the largest real estate networks. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has 54,000 agents in 1,600 offices around the world.
