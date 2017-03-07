News By Tag
L-Tron to Exhibit at Law Enforcement Conferences Nationwide
The Empire State Law Enforcement Traffic Safety (ESLETS) Conference will take place in New York State in April 2017. The Iowa Governor's Highway Traffic Safety Conference will be held from April 19-20, 2017 in Altoona, Iowa. The IACP Law Enforcement Information Management (LEIM) Conference and Technology Exposition will be held in St. Louis, MO from May 22-24, 2017. The Association of Transportation Safety Information Professionals (ATSIP) Conference will be held in New Orleans, LA from August 6-8, 2017. L-Tron will have numerous giveaways at the conferences, including Bluetooth speakers, swag, and more.
Specializing in hardware for today's squad car, L-Tron's solutions have been implemented in thousands of municipalities across 40+ states over the last 14+ years.
We are proudly partnered with Honeywell, Brother, Havis, LEM, and more to provide the best hardware available to Law Enforcement.
