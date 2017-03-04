Country(s)
The SR Socially Relevant(™) Film Festival New York invites you to Spotlight Panels and Industry Workshops
A wide range of panels, workshops, and roundtables are offered by SRFF in its fourth edition. All panels and workshops are free of charge and open to all filmmakers and members of the audience (as space permits). RSVP is required.
Participants:
NY Loves Film Roundtable
When: Friday, March 17, 3 – 4 pm
Where: Festival Lounge - Cinepolis Chelsea (260 West 23rd Street)
Low Budget Film Production workshop - SAG-AFTRA
When: Thursday, March 16, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
Where: SAG-AFTRA NY Local, 1900 Broadway, 5th Fl, New York, NY 10023
Meet the SAGindie staff and the Theatrical Business team of SAG-AFTRA to learn the ins and outs of low budget Motion Picture & Television production. The SAGindie workshop highlights the Student/Short Film and Low Budget Theatrical Agreements.
New Technologies and their Socially Relevant TM Uses
When: March 17, 2:00 - 3:00 pm
Where: Festival Lounge - Cinepolis Chelsea (260 West 23rd Street)
Panelists:
Kris Kolo: Industry Advisor, Global Executive Director VR/AR Association.
Alissa Crevier: Global Head of Brand Partnerships Littlestar.
Andrew Feinberg: COO TimeLooper, an app that enables tourists visiting historic locations to experience events that transpired at those locations first-hand through virtual reality.
Kiira Benzing: storyteller crossing the mediums of theater, improv, documentary, fiction and virtual reality.
Matthew MacVey: runs immersive journalism programs at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism.
Moderated by Marco Castro Cosio is a Research Fellow at the Brown Institute for Media Innovation, based at the Columbia University School of Journalism and is a resident at the TED Conference site.
Spotlight panel - CHAPLIN: Artists in Resistance
When: March 15, 8:00 - 8:40pm
Where: Cinepolis Chelsea (260 West 23rd Street)
Panelists:
Napoleon Da Legend: lyricist
Kim Fraczek: Director of Sane Energy Project
Raz Mesinai: Music producer
Andrew Short: writer, actor, artist and activist
Andrew Tider: artist and creative director
Moderated by Lucie Tripon: writer/filmmaker and member of SRFF team.
Spotlight panel Violence against women
When: March 16, 3:00 - 4:00 pm
Where: Cinepolis Chelsea (260 West 23rd Street)
Panelists:
Monica Mahendra Singh: Social Activist for Violence against Women at the UN
Piper Anderson: writer educator and Founder of Create Forward LLC
Deborah Kampmeier: Filmmaker
Kankana Chakraborty: Filmmaker
Mirka Hermoza Laznik: Gender Justice coordinator at the Broad Front
Moderated by: Nora Armani - Founding Artistic Director of SR Film Festival
Spotlight Panel Immigration and Refugees
When: March 16, 8:45-9:15pm
Where: Cinepolis Chelsea (260 West 23rd Street)
Lucas Jedrzejak: filmmaker, Bison Grass Films Ltd
Brigitte Gauthier: professor, author, and filmmaker
Irina Patkanian: Filmmaker
Adnane Tragha: Filmmaker
Hassan Hamza: Filmmaker
Funding Your Film Ideas
When: March 18, 10:15-11:30am
Where: School of Visual Arts MFA Social Documentary Film Theater (http://mfasocdoc.sva.edu/)
Panelists:
Susan Margolin: Founder St. Marks Productions
Courtney Harge: Member advisor Fractured Atlas (https://www.fracturedatlas.org/)
Debra Zimmerman: Executive Director, Women Make Movies (http://www.wmm.com/)
Hayden Goldblatt: Counsel, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz law firm
Moderated by: Christopher Atamian: storyteller, journalist, and director
The Hazardous (Brave) Documentary
When: March 18, 12:00 - 1:15 pm
Where: School of Visual Arts MFA Social Documentary Film Theater (http://mfasocdoc.sva.edu/)
Panelists:
Axel Baumann: Cinematographer
Guy Davidi: Filmmaker
David A. Andelman: Journalist
Moderated by Andre Fuad Degas, Filmmaker
Smartphone filmmaking workshop by Ching Juhl
Where: Festival Lounge - Cinepolis Chelsea (260 West 23rd Street) (http://mfasocdoc.sva.edu/)
When: March 14, 3:00 pm - 4:00pm
Ching Chen Juhl is a producer, videographer, editor, concert violist.
Script reading - excerpts from the five finalist scripts (http://www.ratedsrfilms.org/
Where: Festival Lounge - Cinepolis Chelsea (260 West 23rd Street) (http://mfasocdoc.sva.edu/)
When: March 16, 2:00 pm - 3:00pm
Excerpts from the five finalist scripts will be read by actors directed by Jillie Simon and Mike Jankowitz in the presence of the scriptwriters:
Against by Justin Jackola, USA
Almast, by Marla Sloane, USA
American Dream by Charles Ancelle, USA
The Chain by Robin Lamont, USA
The Record by K.R. Scott
For more info: www.ratedsrfilms.org
The Official Trailer of SRFF 2017 (http://dai.ly/
Tickets: www.SRFF2017.eventbrite.com
Press Contact: Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi (929) 228 7663 clairespanish@
Contact
Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi
Nora Armani
***@gmail.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
