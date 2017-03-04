 
Mountain West Financial Named Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 50 Best Companies To Work For

One of 50 Best Companies To Work For Awarded 4th Year In A Row
 
 
REDLANDS, Calif. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Mountain West Financial, Inc. proudly announces that is has been named one of Mortgage Executive Magazine's 'Top 50 Best Companies to Work For' in 2017. This is the fourth year in a row that Mountain West Financial has been honored with the award. According to Mortgage Executive Magazine, these are the top 50 workplaces in the mortgage industry, based on over 10,000 loan officer surveys at over 200 companies and banks. The online survey asked Mortgage Loan Originators to rate the company's culture, loan processing, underwriting, compensation, management, marketing, and technology. Mountain West Financial was ranked based on a score of 4.8942 out of 5.

"It's an honor for Mountain West Financial to be recognized for the 4th year in a row by Mortgage Executive Magazine as one of the nation's Top 50 Mortgage Companies to Work For," said Gary Martell, Jr., President of Mountain West Financial. "We here at Mountain West Financial work hard to create a family environment and do everything possible to support our employees and we hope to continue this tradition for years to come," continues Martell. Mountain West Financial, Inc. has recently received several other industry awards including: 'Top Mortgage Employer' by National Mortgage Professional Magazine, 'Top 100 Mortgage Companies' by Mortgage Executive Magazine, 'Top Mortgage Lender' by The Scotsman Guide, 'Top Workplace - #1 Midsize Company' by The Press Enterprise, 'Best Full-Service Mortgage Banker' by Corporate America and several individual awards for our Management Team.

Mountain West Financial is headquartered in Redlands, California with nearly 40 locations throughout the Western United States providing FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, and many Down Payment Assistance Programs. For further information, call (909)793-1500, Toll Free 1-888-793-6470, email info@mwfinc.com, or visit www.mwfinc.com. Mountain West Financial, Inc. is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. NMLS #164497. For full state licensing, visit http://www.homeowners.mwfinc.com/state-licensing/.
