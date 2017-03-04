News By Tag
Punch TV Studio Teams Up With Local High School To Give Back To Community
Punch TV Studios strives to inspire the younger generation by providing local high school student with the opportunity to intern at their production company.
Inglewood Unified School District is a low-funded district that has succeeded in thinking outside the box when it comes to enriching the educational experience for its students.
Inglewood is determined to bring art based courses back to their schools to expand student creativity and inspire future careers.
The Punch TV Studios platform aims to be the 'unfiltered voice of the people', highlighting a number of community issues including gang violence, economic disparity, and police brutality. Added to this, Punch TV Studios encourages community empowerment, and the need to be proactive to improve and secure a strong future for the youth of today.
Punch TV Studios, an American production company, is recognized throughout the entertainment and media industry for developing original and creative content for licensing and distribution around the world.
In June of 2016, Punch TV Studios launched there Initial Public Offering (IPO). Projections currently estimate the company will generate more than half a billion dollars in annual revenue by year four post the IPO. The starting price of just $1 per share was move that makes investing in Punch TV affordable to all members of the public, regardless of their socioeconomic background.
To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit their website at PunchTVStudios.com.
Media Relations
562.822.0965
mediarelations@
http://punchtvstudios.com
Punch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban community
Forward Looking Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Punch TV Studios. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
