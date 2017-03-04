 
New Developments Are Underway Near Penn Schools District By Place Homes Inc. Of South Bend, Indiana

They have been well known in St. Joseph County, IN for a long time and are Michiana's Number 1 builder in 2014, 2015, 2016 and currently build in Indiana and Michigan.
 
 
Youtube: Place Homes, Inc. South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The time is now to plan and build the home of your dreams. Introducing Place Homes Inc., a top rated home builder that has been in business for over 25 years. They are located at 1620 N Ironwood Dr Ste A in South Bend, Indiana 46635. Place Homes, Inc. is currently building in new locations in the Michiana area. Right now they are in construction in the Penn Schools District and Newbury Osceola, IN. They have also recently built a new website and produced a new YouTube Channel.

Now, you can view these developments as they are being built and completed and ready to sell. They also work with custom home building ideas, so feel free to take your ideas to them. Place Homes, Inc. is owned and operated by Andy Place Sr. and Andrew W. Place II. If you have any questions..give them a call and they will be happy to answer you in a timely fashion. They have an experienced and friendly staff to help you take that first step on your journey to building the home of your dreams.

For more information you can vist: http://placehomes.net/

