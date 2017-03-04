News By Tag
New Developments Are Underway Near Penn Schools District By Place Homes Inc. Of South Bend, Indiana
They have been well known in St. Joseph County, IN for a long time and are Michiana's Number 1 builder in 2014, 2015, 2016 and currently build in Indiana and Michigan.
Now, you can view these developments as they are being built and completed and ready to sell. They also work with custom home building ideas, so feel free to take your ideas to them. Place Homes, Inc. is owned and operated by Andy Place Sr. and Andrew W. Place II. If you have any questions..give them a call and they will be happy to answer you in a timely fashion. They have an experienced and friendly staff to help you take that first step on your journey to building the home of your dreams.
For more information you can vist: http://placehomes.net/
Contact
Andrew W. Place II
andy.place.jr@
End
