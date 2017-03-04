 
Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville promotes Kloe Thompson to director of dock operations

Thompson, the only female dock manager, has moved up in a male-dominated industry
 
 
Kloe Thompson, Director of Dock Operations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Freedom Boat Club is pleased to announce Kloe Thompson has been promoted to director of dock operations. Thompson, the only female dock manager at the Jacksonville and St. Augustine boat club, will be managing a staff of nine at Julington Creek Marina and Camachee Cove Marina. She will also be responsible for customer care and will oversee the care and maintenance of the club's fleet of 60 boats.

"I am thrilled to have this opportunity in such a male-dominated industry," Thompson said. "This is a dream for me. Ever since my first job working on a dock, and getting to be outside on the water, I knew it was something I wanted to continue."

Thompson, a 22-year-old college physics student at the University of North Florida, began working at a marina as a senior in high school and six months later was hired by Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville.

"Kloe, has truly been a gift to us," said Lisa Almeida, owner of Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville and St. Augustine. "She learned the job very quickly, and took a leadership role on the dock with her peers. Best of all, our members love Kloe. She really connects with them."

In addition to her hands-on responsibility on the dock. Thompson will also be handling the accounting tasks for the business. Thompson, who will graduate from college in August, has been working closely with Almeida to learn all aspects of the business. She hopes to one day own her own Freedom Boat Club franchise.

"As a woman working in the marine industry, I couldn't have a better role model than Lisa," Thompson said. "She is a strong advocate for helping women succeed in boating, as well as in business in general."

Both Thompson and Almeida, Florida natives, began boating at an early age, encouraged by their fathers. Thompson said her physics degree will not go to waste, as there are plenty of practical applications for using physics and he is sure it will come in handy on the dock at some point.

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club is the world's largest members-only boating club. It is a simple alternative to boat ownership. Freedom Boat Club has locations locally at Julington Creek Marina in Jacksonville and Camachee Cove Marina in St. Augustine. Members have unlimited access to the home club's fleet and can reserve a boat using a member-friendly online reservation system. Member privileges are also available at any of the 108 Freedom Boat Club franchises throughout the United States and Canada. Each provides a fleet of boats that come with less stress and a lower price tag than owning a single boat. Freedom Boat Club offers a variety of membership plans.  For more information, visit freedomboatclub.com.

Click to Share