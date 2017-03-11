 
Phase II Clinical Trial for Treatment of Mild Alzheimer's Disease

U.S. Study Participants Aged 60 to 85 with Mild Dementia Needed
 
 
TEL AVIV, Israel - March 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Neurim Pharmaceuticals announced that they are seeking up to 500 U.S. patients with mild Alzheimer's Disease for the start of a Phase II Clinical trial of a new drug treatment that has the potential to slow the progression of early-stage Alzheimer's Disease.  Four trial sites are located in Miami.

The trial, ReCOGNITION, was designed after pre-clinical studies showed the investigational drug Piromelatine works on the connection between poor sleep and a worsening condition in Alzheimer's. Initially developed as a sleep aid, Piromelatine is now being studied to review its effectiveness in improving cognitive function and slowing cognitive decline through the promotion of better sleep.

"This study is the result of recent developments in Alzheimer's Disease research that recognizes the role of deep sleep in clearing excessive beta-amyloid from the brain," said Dr. Amnon Katz of Neurim Pharmaceuticals. (Beta-amyloid clusters form the "sticky" toxic protein plaques that develop in the brains of Alzheimer's patients.) "There is a growing body of evidence linking compromised sleep with these plaques and with cognitive decline. This connection suggests a new approach in treating patients with Alzheimer's," added Dr. Moshe Laudon of Neurim Pharmaceuticals.

Researchers are seeking patients aged 60 to 85 who have been diagnosed with mild dementia due to Alzheimer's Disease. Participants will be seen by a doctor and will receive all study-related care and medications at no cost. The trial will take place at approximately 75 sites (https://www.recognitionstudy.com/find-a-site) throughout the United States.  Patients and caregivers can learn if they're eligible for the study at www.recognitionstudy.com.
Source:Neurim Pharmaceuticals
