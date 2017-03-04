News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GeoComm Reaches Important Milestone, Celebrates Twenty Year Partnership with Esri
GeoComm has been an Esri Platinum Partner, which is the highest level of three tiers in the partner network, since March 2011. As a Platinum Tier Partner, GeoComm maintains a high level of collaboration with Esri, making our partnership beneficial to our customers by giving them access to superior products and services that exceed expectations.
In addition, GeoComm has been recognized by Esri over the years for outstanding achievements and top-level performance including:
• 2008 Esri Business Partner of the year award
• 2012 Esri Partner Conference Award Recipient for a Private Web Application
"GeoComm is proud to be a long standing partner with Esri which has enabled us to provide innovative and effective solutions to our customers. Our partnership has been built on integrity and a common goal of providing our customers with industry leading public safety GIS applications. By continually innovating on the Esri ArcGIS platform we offer the most advanced GIS products and services in the public safety industry, and are committed to doing so for years to come," John Bryant, GeoComm President and CEO.
GeoComm was recognized for their twenty years of partnership at a special Cornerstone Partner event hosted by Esri president Jack Dangermond at the 2017 Esri Partner Conference held this week in Palm Springs, California.
About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 21 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center; map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit http://www.geo-
Contact
Amanda Romaine
***@geo-comm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse