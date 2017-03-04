 
Guaranteed Pest Control & Fertilization, Inc. Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie's List Super Service Award

Award reflects company's consistently high level of customer service
 
 
DAVIE, Fla. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Guaranteed Pest Control & Fertilization, Inc. has earned the home service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016.

This achievement is particularly significant as Angie's List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie's List after the company added a new, free membership tier.

"Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "Only a fraction of the pest control and fertilization companies in Davie, FL were able to do it."

Angie's List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.

"Our motto is 'Built by Referrals,' and this recognition only strengthens it," Guaranteed Pest Control & Fertilization, Inc. http://www.guaranteedpestcontrol.com/, the expert in South Florida pest control, wrote. "We treat our customers well, and in turn they come back to us. They refer their friends and families to us. It has allowed us to grow organically throughout the community and earn the trust of our customers. We are experts in mosquito control, interior and perimeter pest control, complete lawn care, fertilization, and more. It's an honor to receive this recognition, and we look forward to many more years of serving the community."


Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For more than 21 years, Angie's List restricted access to its verified reviews to consumers who paid membership fees. When the company removed that barrier, some companies worried that the new, non-paying members would not be as engaged as members of the past. Experience has shown, however, that these newly added members are just as engaged – across all age groups – as prior members. Also, because the company continues to adhere to its review verification process, there has been no degradation of review quality.

"The biggest change at Angie's List is that we are connecting even more consumers to high quality service professionals," Hicks said. "And that's good for everyone."

###

Angie's List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than 4.5 million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly rated service providers in more than 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of more than 10 million verified reviews of local service, Angie's List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

