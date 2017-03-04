News By Tag
VERC Enterprises partners with Hopeful Journeys Educational Center
Two students will be invited to intern at the VERC Danvers location
Based in Beverly, Hopeful Journey Education Center is a private school, approved by the Massachusetts Department of Education, which provides a comprehensive education to students ages 3 to 22 diagnosed with Autism and requiring an individualized curriculum.
Two students at Hopeful Journey have been offered internships at the VERC Danvers Gulf, 435 Newbury Street.
"We are extremely excited about our new partnership with VERC Enterprises,"
Said Ouellette, "Community based vocational experiences, like our partnership with VERC Enterprises, are an essential and invaluable component to the learning process for our students. We admire VERC Enterprises' willingness to provide these experiences to our students and hope that their example is followed by other businesses in the future. We are very appreciative of VERC Enterprises efforts and look forward to what the future holds for our students as a result of such a partnership."
"We're proud of our partnership with Hopeful Journey Educational Center and look forward to providing their students with an opportunity to apply the skills they have learned in our active Danvers location," said Barry Ahern, Director of Operations and Human Resources at VERC Enterprises.
About VERC Enterprises
VERC Enterprises is the region's leading, independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations, with locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company began 40 years ago, with a single car wash in Marshfield, in a business founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today two of Mr. Vercollone's sons operate the company, with Leo as President and Paul as Vice President. The firm has more than 300 employees and is a leader in hiring those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. In 2011 VERC Enterprises was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts and as a Leader in Diversity and in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016 by the Boston Globe as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit the website, www.vercenterprises.com, or call 781-934-7300.
