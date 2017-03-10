 
Rightsize and Maya Romanoff Team Wins Glitz Award at the 12th Annual IIDA Stitch

A nationwide office interiors firm partners with the largest manufacturer of handcrafted wallcoverings to win Best Use of Materials award
 
 
Rightsize’s Vanessa Courtney models award-winning garment at IIDA Stitch
CHICAGO - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Rightsize Facility (Rightsize), a nationwide office interiors and facility services firm, partnered with Maya Romanoff, the largest manufacturer of handcrafted wallcoverings, to win the Glitz Award - Best Use of Materials in the 12th annual Stitch, a themed party and fashion show presented by the Illinois Chapter of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA).

"We are thrilled to receive the IIDA Stitch Best Use of Material award—it is quite an accomplishment since this is Rightsize's first time participating in the event," said Rightsize Business Development/A&D Specialist and Stitch Team Lead Mitchell M. Obstfeld.

Inspired by multiple Chicago staples, the Rightsize and Maya Romanoff team produced a piece that embodied the 2017 theme of Sweet Home Chicago down to the very last detail. The team used chevron, a wood veneer, to cleverly construct the top piece of the garment into Chicago's famous skyline. Influenced by the Pritzker Pavilion as seen from Lake Shore Drive, the elaborate design of the bottom half featured a blue and tan color palette to represent the shores of Lake Michigan. Hand tie-dyed paper, which was Maya's original inspiration in working with textiles when he started the company in 1969, was heavily incorporated in the skirt, along with gilded cloth and weathered metals.

"Rightsize is honored to have won the Glitz Award along with our partners at Maya Romanoff. Not only was this a great opportunity to showcase our creative use of materials, but it also provided a meaningful team-building experience," stated Rightsize President Mason Awtry. "Thanks to everyone who participated and to the entire office for attending the event; I'm proud of how everyone came together to support our team."

The Glitz Award, which was one of three coveted honors handed out by the judges, was given to the Rightsize and Maya Romanoff team for demonstrating the best use of material. As the garment was crafted almost entirely of wallcoverings—ribbons, grommets, Velcro, and glue were sparingly used to fasten the piece—the judges were impressed by how much the team embraced using nearly 100% of the material.

"We spent countless hours collaborating on a design that evoked the feeling of being at home, while also making Maya Romanoff's striking wallcoverings the forefront of the design," said Rightsize Workplace Solution Manager Vanessa Courtney. "Although ensuring the functionality of the materials was the most challenging part, we're no strangers to using innovative solutions to bring designs to life."

Also winning awards at this year's Stitch were Eckenhoff Saunders Architects & DL Couch for the Mystic Award - Concept to Creation and Perkins Eastman & Creative Materials Corp. for the Crown Award - Best in Show.

To view pictures of the award-winning garment, visit the Rightsize blog (http://blog.rightsizefacility.com/). The dress will also be on display at the Maya Romanoff Showroom, located in downtown Chicago at 222 W Merchandise Mart Plaza

About Rightsize Facility
Rightsize Facility, headquartered in Chicago, with multiple offices in metropolitan Chicago, Milwaukee and Detroit, is a nationwide office interiors and facilities services firm serving corporate clients in transition. Founded in 2004, Rightsize employs an industry leading PLAN, FURNISH and SERVICE approach to ensure seamless workplace transitions and is a single source for space planning, furniture selection and procurement, delivery and installation, facility decommissioning, ancillary project services and commercial flooring. Rightsize is the parent company of Facility Flooring (http://facilityflooring.us/), Office Furniture Center (http://www.officefurniturecenter.com/), WoodWorkSpaces (http://www.woodworkspaces.com/) and Relic Furniture Gallery (http://www.relicfurnituregallery.com/). For more information please visit www.rightsizefacility.com.

About Maya Romanoff

Maya Romanoff is the largest manufacturer of handcrafted wallcoverings in the United States. For 45 years artisans have incorporated paper, glass beads, gold leaf, seashells and wood right in their Chicago studio. Whether hand-made or a Type II 54" vinyl, every product meets MAYA's standard for quality, beauty and innovation. Maya Romanoff welcomes all visitors at their showroom on the sixth floor of the Merchandise Mart. For more information please visit www.mayaromanoff.com.

Contact
Jessica Kacmar
***@root3marketing.com
Source:Rightsize Facility
Email:***@root3marketing.com
