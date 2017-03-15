 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Traliant Joins Compliance & Ethics Leaders at 2017 Global Ethics Summit in NYC, March 15-16

 
 
NEW YORK - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, will be participating in the 9th Annual Global Ethics Summit, hosted by the Ethisphere Institute, March 15-16, in New York City. Traliant is a partner organization of this year's Summit.

Mike Pallatta, Traliant's Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Rawson, Traliant's Chief Marketing Officer, join CEOs, board members, compliance and ethics leaders and senior executives from over 200 companies and organizations at the two-day event.

This year's Summit will shine the spotlight on ethical culture — how organizations can set the right tone and measure culture and ethical performance as the foundation for effective compliance programs.

"Today's business environment presents unprecedented ethical and compliance challenges for organizations in every sector," said Pallatta. "We look forward to sharing ideas with Summit attendees and demonstrating how Traliant's upcoming Code of Conduct training can actively promote a culture of compliance through interactive videos and immersive learning experiences that can help change employee attitudes and behavior."

If you'd like to connect with Traliant at the Global Ethics Summit or schedule another time to meet, please contact us at Info@Traliant.com.

WHAT:  9th Annual Global Ethics Summit https://globalethicssummit2017.com/
WHEN:  March 15-16, 2017
WHERE: Grand Hyatt New York, 109 E. 42nd St., New York, NY

Traliant's Preventing Discrimination and Harassment Training Suite leverages the latest innovations in eLearning technology and techniques to make compliance training relevant, engaging and interactive. A Code of Conduct Training Suite is scheduled for release in April, 2017.

About Traliant
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant.  Backed by Martinson Ventures, Traliant delivers millennial-friendly, broadcast-quality compliance training on an eLearning platform that allows revolutionary text and video customization—at off-the-shelf prices. For more information visit: http://www.traliant.com.

