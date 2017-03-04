News By Tag
Spring Break Never Looked This Glamourous!
Visit Amazing Lash Studio Stamford Today Before Your Vacation
Add eyelash extensions to your list! Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Stamford, CT where you can choose from four lash styles that fit your style and eye shape. In addition to their specially designed lightweight synthetic eyelash extension, Amazing Lash Studio offers a variety of eyelashes. They offer Color, Volume, and two tone lash styles.
We know how frightening eyelash extensions can be, but most times guests fall asleep during the application process. A lash stylist will evaluate your lash health and from there you are able to decide on your desired look. Amazing Lash Studio has proprietary eyelash extensions that are extremely light weight you won't even feel them on!
Four customizable Lash Styles:
• Gorgeous: This Style features longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line. With longer, fuller lashes all over, you will be red-carpet.
• Natural: You...only better. Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes.
• Sexy: This style features eyelash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes.
• Cute: Big bright eyes can be yours! This style uses longer eyelash extensions at the center of your lash line to make your eyes appear longer.
Visit their website at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
