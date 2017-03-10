News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SMART Efficient Solutions now serving Hillsborough County
The Florida Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program financing assistance company welcomes its home county to its area of services
Since being founded in 2015, SMART Efficient Solutions has pooled its resources together to form a powerhouse entity that brings awareness of and facilitates projects for the Florida PACE program, a government-approved initiative that provides financing for property owners to enjoy the benefits of clean energy upgrades that save money and help protect the environment over time.
"We're excited that the Florida PACE program has finally come to the county we call home!," says SMART Efficient Solutions co-founder Robert F. MacKinnon. "With Hillsborough County now participating in PACE, we have an excellent opportunity to bring the benefits of the program to property owners right in our backyard!"
SMART Efficient Solutions seeks out qualified property owners in Florida to educate them on the benefits of the PACE program and helps those property owners who choose to participate to find the right program-approved contractors to effect clean energy upgrades such as new energy efficient air conditioning systems, roofing, impact windows, spray foam insulation and more.
"Now that Hillsborough County is on board with the PACE program, the opportunity has arrived for SMART to champion this groundbreaking clean energy initiative to the people we call our neighbors," MacKinnon says.
About SMART Efficient Solutions
SMART Efficient Solutions is a Tampa-based business entity comprised of an approved network of contractors for the Florida PACE financing program. PACE is an acronym for Property Assessed Clean Energy, and SES has been at the forefront of helping make the PACE program accessible to qualified Florida property owners.
Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/
V (https://ygreneworks.com/
Media Contact
Mike Rogak
1-844-949-7223
***@smartefficientsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 10, 2017