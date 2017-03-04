News By Tag
Parade of Homes Returns for a 32nd Year Showcasing Denver's Hottest New Homes on the Market
2017 Parade of Homes Will Take Place August 10 – Labor Day in Multiple Denver Area Locations
With a growing number of attendees every year, the Denver Parade of Homes has established itself as the must-see home showcase summer tradition. The 2016 Parade featured 62 homes and drew more than 100,000 visitors. Visitors expected to attend the 2017 Parade will discover unique homes and floor plans, the latest in interior design trends and exterior finishes and outdoor living, and landscaping that will inspire. This year's show will showcase a wide-range of new homes, from no-maintenance townhomes and paired homes to custom built, high-end luxury, state-of-the-
"Whether you're a current homeowner looking for remodeling ideas or a buyer looking for your perfect home, you will find an array of homes and products to pique your interest at the Parade of Homes," said Jeffrey Whiton, CEO of the HBA (http://www.hbadenver.com/
Whiton said a call for entry has been submitted via special invitation to HBA member and community developers, to participate with new, never-lived-
The Parade of Homes is free and open to the public beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 – Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. More news will be released soon. To learn more, visit www.paradeofhomesdenver.com.
ABOUT PARADE OF HOMES
The Parade of Homes is produced by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) to showcase our builder community and to promote the home building industry. Now in its 32nd year, the Parade of Homes showcases a variety of homes from new build luxury to custom, master planned or 55+ communities. Connect with us on Instagram @paradeofhomesdenver, Facebook @paradeofhomesdenver, and Twitter @paradehomesden.
ABOUT HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF METRO DENVER
The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) is a trade association representing businesses involved in the residential development, construction and remodeling industry in the Denver metro region. Members include homebuilders, land developers, remodelers, architects, mortgage lenders, building material suppliers and subcontractors. To learn more, visit www.hbadenver.com and connect with us on Facebook @Home-Builders-
