Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Parade of Homes Returns for a 32nd Year Showcasing Denver's Hottest New Homes on the Market

2017 Parade of Homes Will Take Place August 10 – Labor Day in Multiple Denver Area Locations
 
 
A Dream Home featured in the 2016 Parade of Homes by TRI Pointe Homes.
A Dream Home featured in the 2016 Parade of Homes by TRI Pointe Homes.
 
CENTENNIAL, Colo. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) announced today that its hallmark event, the Parade of Homes, is returning for its 32ndyear. The 2017 Parade will be held August 10 – Labor Day (September 4). The free event features new and never-lived-in homes throughout the Denver metropolitan area and is a wonderful opportunity for potential home buyers and anyone interested in home remodeling and design to get new ideas and inspiration.

With a growing number of attendees every year, the Denver Parade of Homes has established itself as the must-see home showcase summer tradition. The 2016 Parade featured 62 homes and drew more than 100,000 visitors. Visitors expected to attend the 2017 Parade will discover unique homes and floor plans, the latest in interior design trends and exterior finishes and outdoor living, and landscaping that will inspire. This year's show will showcase a wide-range of new homes, from no-maintenance townhomes and paired homes to custom built, high-end luxury, state-of-the-art homes - all for sale along the Front Range.

"Whether you're a current homeowner looking for remodeling ideas or a buyer looking for your perfect home, you will find an array of homes and products to pique your interest at the Parade of Homes," said Jeffrey Whiton, CEO of the HBA (http://www.hbadenver.com/). "The 2017 Parade will give the public the 'wow factor' they look forward to seeing at the 'Dream Homes,' while they also have an opportunity to see great new homes, in a variety of prices and styles, from established neighborhoods to new communities."

Whiton said a call for entry has been submitted via special invitation to HBA member and community developers, to participate with new, never-lived-in homes and community spotlights eligible for the Parade. Homes featured in the Parade will range in price from under $400,000 to more than $1.5 million. Homes in the higher range ($750,000 and above) will be considered for the category of 'Dream Home.'

The Parade of Homes is free and open to the public beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 – Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. More news will be released soon. To learn more, visit www.paradeofhomesdenver.com.

ABOUT PARADE OF HOMES
The Parade of Homes is produced by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) to showcase our builder community and to promote the home building industry. Now in its 32nd year, the Parade of Homes showcases a variety of homes from new build luxury to custom, master planned or 55+ communities. Connect with us on Instagram @paradeofhomesdenver, Facebook @paradeofhomesdenver, and Twitter @paradehomesden.

ABOUT HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF METRO DENVER
The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) is a trade association representing businesses involved in the residential development, construction and remodeling industry in the Denver metro region. Members include homebuilders, land developers, remodelers, architects, mortgage lenders, building material suppliers and subcontractors. To learn more, visit www.hbadenver.com and connect with us on Facebook @Home-Builders-Association-of-Metro-Denver and Twitter @hbametrodenver.

Michelle Ellis
***@ellis-comms.com
Home Builders Association of Metro Denver
