South Shore Chamber of Commerce to host 5th Annual Health & Wellness Fair
Exhibitors and Sponsors are invited to participate in the April 28th event.
The highly-anticipated event is slated from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28th at the Emilson YMCA, 75 Mill Street in Hanover.
Exhibitors and sponsors are encouraged to participate in this unique fair and be recognized as a Health and Wellness Thought Leader on the South Shore. No sales pitches here; instead each exhibitor must provide a community service in the form of a screening, education or demonstration.
The Chamber is presently seeking 1-2 exhibitors per health and wellness category to participate in this year's Fair; as such exhibitors are urged to reserve their space early for the greatest impact and location selection. The Fair is expected to draw several hundred health and wellness minded South Shore residents, students and families.
The Chamber is seeking exhibitors who specialize in a wide-range of health and wellness fields, including but not limited to infant and toddler care, eye health, emotional health, obesity, addiction, allergies, nutrition, massage and environmental health.
Sponsorships ranging in exposure and pricing are available. Advertising space in the event program is being offered for the first time this year, with the objective to allow non-health brands the opportunity to promote to the Fair audience and become a supporter of this popular annual event.
To learn about participating in the event, associated fees, advertising or sponsorship opportunities, please contact jwilliams@southshorechamber.org.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
