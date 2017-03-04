News By Tag
Castellanos + Tramonte Formed By Two Veteran Architects
Art Castellanos, AIA, serves as president of the newly created firm at 1625 S.E. 46th St., Suite 2A, in Cape Coral. Jason Tramonte, AIA, caps a 37-year career in architecture as the founder and project manager. The firm currently employs five people.
"Jason and I share the same passion for designing facilities that are creative, functional and meet the needs of our clients," Castellanos said. "We believe that having extensive working relationships with local, city, county and state agencies is a large part of the success of our projects."
A ribbon-cutting and grand opening reception for clients and the public are planned for Thursday, April 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their Cape Coral office.
Together, the team has designed more than 150 buildings throughout Florida, including high-profile projects on the Ava Maria University campus in Collier County, fire stations, shopping centers, government buildings, restaurants, 7-Elevens and much more from Florida's panhandle to Naples.
Lee County projects include numerous locations of Culver's and Rib City, Orion Bank in Cape Coral, Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida, Advanced Pain Management and Spine, Nevermind Restaurant, Laguna Lakes Clubhouse, Time Warner Cable, Providence Christian School, Associates in Dermatology, Associates in Digestive Health, Hope Methodist Church and others.
Castellanos has more than 25 years of experience in architecture working in both public and private settings. He served as the architect for the Lee County School District for 10 years and worked in commercial enterprises such as WCI Communities and McGarvey Development Co. prior to starting his own architectural firm in 2014. He earned a bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Miami.
Tramonte has a 37-year career in architecture and has been an owner or principal of a firm bearing his name since 1979. Prior to starting his firm in Cape Coral in 1992, he worked with architectural firms in Florida and Louisiana. He earned a bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
About Castellanos + Tramonte Architects
Castellanos + Tramonte Architects is a full service multi-discipline architectural firm in Southwest Florida. The firm specializes in commercial architecture, which includes fire stations, healthcare buildings, public facilities, office buildings, shopping centers, industrial/warehouse buildings and, most recently, private educational and assembly buildings. For more information, visit Castellanos + Tramonte Architects website at www.castellanostramonte.com, or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
