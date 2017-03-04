Mod-Tech Homes to Showcase Innovative Modular Construction at New Englad Home Show at Patriot Place

Liferoom

End

-- Mod-Tech Homes, LLC, a leading provider of turnkey modular homes custom designed by their staff, along with companion company Dream Additions & Sunrooms, will participate in the New England Home Show March 24-26 at Patriot Place in Foxboro.Mod-Tech Homes will showcase the advantages of modular construction as compared to traditional or "stick-built"homes. Benefits typically cited include that modular construction is energy-efficient, uses more structural lumber than traditional stick-built, and offers a compressed timeframe which results in cost savings. Customers who choose the modular option for construction have the opportunity to have custom CAD-designed, homes constructed at a factory and delivered directly to the customer's site. These homes are then completed by the Mod-Tech Homes team, who handles the process from start to stop – everything from permits to move in. Tickets to the New England Home Show are available online at www.newenglandhomeshows.com.Attendees will be introduced to all phases of new construction, whether for a Four Seasons Sunroom or custom designed modular living space for a home, in-law apartment, or second story addition. Attendees will also have the opportunity to view a photo gallery of modular homes and additions that have been constructed throughout the region. Mod-Tech Homes designers will work one on one with interested parties to discuss addition and sunroom opportunities. A free in home follow up can be scheduled."Modular construction covers almost every type of new construction and expansion for homeowners from the sunrooms, which are so popular in New England, to second story additions. People are amazed as they learn more about the many advantages of modular residential construction,"said Paul Townsend, Consultant to Mod-Tech Homes LLC. For further information please call 800-696-1234 or email info@mod-techhomes.com.Mod-Tech Homes specializes in new homes on either a raw land or a teardown/rebuild. Their team executes the entire project from feasibility to design, permitting, financing and complete construction. Mod-Tech Homes works with four different modular home factories to provide their customers with the largest and most diverse choice of homes and additions. Owner Francine Townsend also operates a second company, Dream Additions and Sunrooms. Both companies are located at 600 Plain Street, Route 139, Marshfield, MA 02050.