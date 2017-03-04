News By Tag
Mod-Tech Homes to Showcase Innovative Modular Construction at New Englad Home Show at Patriot Place
Mod-Tech Homes will showcase the advantages of modular construction as compared to traditional or "stick-built"
Attendees will be introduced to all phases of new construction, whether for a Four Seasons Sunroom or custom designed modular living space for a home, in-law apartment, or second story addition. Attendees will also have the opportunity to view a photo gallery of modular homes and additions that have been constructed throughout the region. Mod-Tech Homes designers will work one on one with interested parties to discuss addition and sunroom opportunities. A free in home follow up can be scheduled.
"Modular construction covers almost every type of new construction and expansion for homeowners from the sunrooms, which are so popular in New England, to second story additions. People are amazed as they learn more about the many advantages of modular residential construction,"
About Mod-Tech Homes LLC
Mod-Tech Homes specializes in new homes on either a raw land or a teardown/rebuild. Their team executes the entire project from feasibility to design, permitting, financing and complete construction. Mod-Tech Homes works with four different modular home factories to provide their customers with the largest and most diverse choice of homes and additions. Owner Francine Townsend also operates a second company, Dream Additions and Sunrooms. Both companies are located at 600 Plain Street, Route 139, Marshfield, MA 02050.
