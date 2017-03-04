News By Tag
Indy's Top Beauty Brands Join Forces to Make Charitable Impact
Proceeds from hair services at G Michael Salon and brow and lash services at Lash & Brow Design Co. will benefit The Hoosier Burn Camp during the month of March.
The Hoosier Burn Camp is a nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing experiences for young people who have suffered the physical and emotional trauma associated with a severe burn injury. The Hoosier Burn Camp creates experiences for burn survivors where they can just be one of the kids in a safe and supportive environment.
Kate and Jared Shaughnessy, owners of Lash & Brow Design Co., have a personal connection to the cause. "I lost a lot of skin as the result of an accident and received treatment at Wishard's burn unit," Jared says. "While in recovery I met firefighters who were volunteering with Hoosier Burn Camp and became inspired to get involved. Kate and I have attended several public days at the camp. This charity is near and dear to our hearts." Jared is now a firefighter with the Fishers Fire Department.
G Michael Salon's owner, Greg Lee, says his commitment to charity work is an obligation. "As our business continues to grow and thrive we have an opportunity to make a real difference in more lives. We have a responsibility to our city to make an impact. We don't complain about the way things are – we create change by getting involved."
During a recent networking event the business owners spoke of their passions for charity and community activism. "It makes sense that we should work together," says Kate. "When like-minded people pull their resources and ideas it creates synergy for the cause."
About Lash & Brow Design Co.
Founded by Kate Shaughnessy in 2008, Lash & Brow Design Co. is the largest lash and brow spa in Carmel. They were recently awarded "Best Microblading"
About G Michael Salon
Founded in 2007, G Michael Salon is the largest hair salon in Indy and was recently awarded "Best Hair Salon" by Indianapolis Monthly. For the last five years, G Michael has been named one of the top 200 hair salons in the country. Located in the Keystone at the Crossing shopping mecca, G Michael Salon quickly became a favorite among local celebrities and fashion forward executives who frequent the salon's exclusive Serenity Suite for some much-needed pampering. Their award winning artistic design team and color specialists make them a much sought-after group for photo shoots and fashion shows. TO find out more about G Michael Salon, Visit their website at: http://www.gmichaelsalon.com
