March 2017
Indy's Top Beauty Brands Join Forces to Make Charitable Impact

 
 
INDIANAPOLIS - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- G Michael Salon, Indy's largest hair salon, announced today that the company will partner with Lash & Brow Design Co. of Carmel as a joint venture to raise money for burn survivors.

Proceeds from hair services at G Michael Salon and brow and lash services at Lash & Brow Design Co. will benefit The Hoosier Burn Camp during the month of March.

The Hoosier Burn Camp is a nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing experiences for young people who have suffered the physical and emotional trauma associated with a severe burn injury. The Hoosier Burn Camp creates experiences for burn survivors where they can just be one of the kids in a safe and supportive environment.

Kate and Jared Shaughnessy, owners of Lash & Brow Design Co., have a personal connection to the cause. "I lost a lot of skin as the result of an accident and received treatment at Wishard's burn unit," Jared says.  "While in recovery I met firefighters who were volunteering with Hoosier Burn Camp and became inspired to get involved. Kate and I have attended several public days at the camp. This charity is near and dear to our hearts." Jared is now a firefighter with the Fishers Fire Department.

G Michael Salon's owner, Greg Lee, says his commitment to charity work is an obligation. "As our business continues to grow and thrive we have an opportunity to make a real difference in more lives. We have a responsibility to our city to make an impact. We don't complain about the way things are – we create change by getting involved."

During a recent networking event the business owners spoke of their passions for charity and community activism.  "It makes sense that we should work together," says Kate. "When like-minded people pull their resources and ideas it creates synergy for the cause."

About Lash & Brow Design Co.

Founded by Kate Shaughnessy in 2008, Lash & Brow Design Co. is the largest lash and brow spa in Carmel. They were recently awarded "Best Microblading" by Indianapolis Monthly. Early in her career, Kate became the first Certified Xtreme Lash stylist in the Midwest. After becoming certified in microblading she was quickly recognized for her talent and was recruited as a national trainer for Brow Design International teaching artists from around the country in the art of microblading. She now leads a talented team of women whose clientele fly in from all over the country to experience her lash and brow artistry.

About G Michael Salon

Founded in 2007, G Michael Salon is the largest hair salon in Indy and was recently awarded "Best Hair Salon" by Indianapolis Monthly. For the last five years, G Michael has been named one of the top 200 hair salons in the country. Located in the Keystone at the Crossing shopping mecca, G Michael Salon quickly became a favorite among local celebrities and fashion forward executives who frequent the salon's exclusive Serenity Suite for some much-needed pampering. Their award winning artistic design team and color specialists make them a much sought-after group for photo shoots and fashion shows. TO find out more about G Michael Salon, Visit their website at: http://www.gmichaelsalon.com
