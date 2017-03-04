Attention: Sun Acquisitions announces the sale of Rush Technologies to business consulting company

Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale of Rush Technologies. Rush was started in 1998 and provides businesses with managed IT services, programming, cloud services, hardware maintenance and IT support.Rush has developed and maintained strong relationships with its clients by endeavoring to provide simple and cost effective solutions promptly. The Business has built its reputation for putting clients first and for being dependable.Sun Acquisitions generated 131 potential buyers for the business that were then distilled to four strong offers. The Business was acquired by a strategic acquirer that specializes in enterprise consulting and was looking to add-on supplementary services.The Seller of Rush Technologies, Bill Rush, stated that "at every step in the process, [Sun Acquisitions]took the time to help me understand what was involved and provided insight into each step in the process and how it was supportive of a desirable outcome for me as a seller. Sun's persistence, patience, honesty and integrity is a refreshing reminder that there are still some 'good guys' out there. "Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603