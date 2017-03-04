News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Attention: Sun Acquisitions announces the sale of Rush Technologies to business consulting company
Rush has developed and maintained strong relationships with its clients by endeavoring to provide simple and cost effective solutions promptly. The Business has built its reputation for putting clients first and for being dependable.
Sun Acquisitions generated 131 potential buyers for the business that were then distilled to four strong offers. The Business was acquired by a strategic acquirer that specializes in enterprise consulting and was looking to add-on supplementary services.
The Seller of Rush Technologies, Bill Rush, stated that "at every step in the process, [Sun Acquisitions]
About Sun Acquisitions
Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.
www.sunacquisitions.com
Phone: 773-243-1603
Contact
Tabitha David
***@sunacquisitions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse