 
News By Tag
* Mergers And Acquisitions
* Business Broker
* Business For Sale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Attention: Sun Acquisitions announces the sale of Rush Technologies to business consulting company

 
CHICAGO - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale of Rush Technologies. Rush was started in 1998 and provides businesses with managed IT services, programming, cloud services, hardware maintenance and IT support.

Rush has developed and maintained strong relationships with its clients by endeavoring to provide simple and cost effective solutions promptly. The Business has built its reputation for putting clients first and for being dependable.

Sun Acquisitions generated 131 potential buyers for the business that were then distilled to four strong offers. The Business was acquired by a strategic acquirer that specializes in enterprise consulting and was looking to add-on supplementary services.

The Seller of Rush Technologies, Bill Rush, stated that "at every step in the process, [Sun Acquisitions] took the time to help me understand what was involved and provided insight into each step in the process and how it was supportive of a desirable outcome for me as a seller. Sun's persistence, patience, honesty and integrity is a refreshing reminder that there are still some 'good guys' out there. "

About Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.

www.sunacquisitions.com

Phone: 773-243-1603

Contact
Tabitha David
***@sunacquisitions.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sunacquisitions.com Email Verified
Tags:Mergers And Acquisitions, Business Broker, Business For Sale
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sun Acquisitions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share