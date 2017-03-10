News By Tag
Wizard World To Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Buffy with Nicholas Brendon, Charisma Carpenter
Brendon To Attend March 17-19, Carpenter On Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19, At Huntington Convention Center Of Cleveland
Brendon will appear Friday through Sunday, March 17-19, while Carpenter will attend on Saturday and Sunday. Both will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for dual and solo photo ops and conduct an interactive Q&A panel on Saturday at 3 p.m. on the main stage.
One of the landmark series' most popular personalities, Brendon appeared in films like Psycho Beach Party and Demon Island during hiatuses in the show's run, then had recurring roles in the hit dramas "Criminal Minds" and "Private Practice."
Carpenter, who has more than 50 film and TV credits, reprised "Cordelia" on "Angel" and was a regular on "Veronica Mars" and "The Lying Game." She also played "Lacy" in the blockbuster film The Expendables and its sequel.
They join an All-Star roster that already includes Gene Simmons (Lead Singer, KISS, "Gene Simmons Family Jewels"), Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things"), Anthony Mackie (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron), Jennifer Carpenter ("Dexter," "The Exorcism of Emily Rose") and Loren Lester and Kevin Conroy of "Batman: The Animated Series."
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Cleveland, visit www.wizardworld.com/
