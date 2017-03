"NEFARIOUS" New Film From Long Island Director/Producer Sarah Martin To Premiere

Horror Thriller Will Leave You Jumping Out of Your Seat on Friday, April 21st!

-- On Friday, April 21st at 9:30PM Director/Producer Sarah Martin will premiere her brand new film Nefarious at the historic Bellmore Movies (222 Pettit Avenue, Bellmore, NY 11710). The 90-minute feature debut will get the full Hollywood treatment as it is preceded by a red carpet with photographers and over $800 and counting in raffle basket prizes in the lobby!Synopsis:After the passing of their father, the Tanners set off to get a fresh new start in the countryside. You've got Logan (Avery Zangri) the oldest, an avid filmmaker & adventurer. Then there's Jake (Alex Louis) the younger one. Witty, but still finding his way. Thanks to their loving, trusting, and endearing Mother (Jamie Ragusa) they always have a great support system and balance to the home. Things start to get strange when they begin to discover parts of the houses dreary, dark past. Things aren't always what they appear to be, but just remember...DONT WAKE MOTHER!Director/Producer Sarah Martin is breaking into the Film industry backed behind a team of highly experienced and professional directors, writers, producers, and editors.Sarah was born and raised on the south shores of Long Island, New York. Her passion for the arts drove her to take charge behind the camera.Currently she's the CEO and Founder of Silent Envy Productions, which will be producing several feature film projects over the next few years. Nefarious is her latest Feature Film Horror Thriller!When she's not behind the camera, you can find her acting in front of the camera. This year she will be co-starring with Ed Asner and Joan Jett in DINOSAUR!Now, as she's set to debut her brand new feature Nefarious at The Bellmore Movies on Friday, April 21st, you won't want to miss out on this thrilling horror thriller and join in on the fun post-screening at the Official After-Party taking place right next door at The Third Rail ( http://uid13737.fb- urls1.com/l.php? cid=1405186&sid=26... )!For Tickets to the "Nefarious" Premiere at The Bellmore Movies, VISIT: http://uid13737.fb- urls1.com/l.php? cid=1405186&sid=26... OR email SilentEnvyProductions@Gmail.com*Tickets Exchanged for Wristband at the DoorFor Press Inquiries, Contact: Rick@RickEberle.com