Dentalx Has A Heart! Toronto Dental Office Participating In One Day "Gift From The Heart" Event
Anaida Deti, CEO and a Registered Dental Hygienist is proud to be offering no-cost preventive dental hygiene services for this well-worthy national campaign
Gift from the Heart is a unique event where dental hygienists from coast to coast come together for one common goal: to open their door and their hearts to provide no-cost preventive dental hygiene services to members of the public that lack the financial resources to do that.
Anaida Deti, CEO and registered dental hygienist of DentalX is proud to be taking part in this national initiative. Having immigrated to Canada from Albania 14 years ago with her husband and only $500 in her pocket, she knows the struggle and the importance of proper dental care.
"I'm honored to be taking part in this important initiative to not only provide people who can not afford dental services, but to also educated them and teach them about dental health and what they can do at home for a healthy smile."
Along with providing dental check ups, DentalX will also be offering:
· Free cleaning
· Oral hygiene instructions
· Polishing and fluoride
· Dental consultations
· Light refreshments
· Giveaways
To learn more about Dental X or book an appointment please visit: www.dentalx.ca
To arrange for an interview or commentary with Anaida Deti on dental wellness and oral health, contact:
Rania Walker,
PR & Media Relations
rania@frontdoorpr.com
416.258.8953
- 30 -
ABOUT ANAIDA DETI:
When Anaida Deti immigrated to Canada from Albania 14 years ago with her husband, she had only $500 in her pocket and a dream of opening her own business. Seven years, seven-day workweeks and a diploma later, she opened the doors to her very own dental hygiene practice, becoming CEO of Dental-X Smile Centers now DentalX. A registered Dental Hygenist, Anaida has made it her mission to educate patients on the importance of dental health.
Anaida is a member of the Canadian, Ontario and Toronto Dental Hygienists Association, and was elected as the ODHA Ambassador for Toronto North. She founded Mission Kind (Kids In Need of Dentalcare), to help children aged 6-16 obtain much needed dental work at no charge. In 2015, she became a finalist for the MOMpreneur Award for Excellence. Anaida is a coveted speaker at dental conventions and seminars. Her passion and dental expertise has garnered her media coverage in the Toronto Star, Elevate Magazine, and Focus Magazine. She has been a featured guest expert on Global Morning, BT, CTV News Channel, CP24, CTV News and Yahoo. She had a monthly dental column in Metroland Media called Deti Does Dental, and is a regular contributor to Huffington Post. You can connect with her @anaidadeti www.DentalX.ca
Front Door PR
Rania Walker
***@frontdoorpr.com
