News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival Seeking Vendors
Presented by the Oxnard Downtowners, the Oxnard Salsa Festival attracts festivalgoers from Santa Barbara to Orange County.
Festival organizers are seeking merchant vendors who offer unique wares including fashions, pottery, gourmet sauces, garden art, home décor and boutique items. Over 100 merchants come from all parts of California to participate. Local restaurants are also encouraged to provide samples of their best specialty salsas in the festival's Salsa Tasting Tent.
Presented by the Oxnard Downtowners, the Oxnard Salsa Festival attracts festivalgoers from Santa Barbara to Orange County. Besides the vendor marketplace, it features top Salsa and Latin Jazz bands, non‐stop salsa dancing (dance lessons too), a Kids Zone, international foods and salsa recipe contests.
For vendor information, email vendorapps@oxnardsalsafestival.com. Provide contact information along with a photo of the booth display and product offerings. Vendor applications can be completed online at www.oxnardsalsafestival.com. The application deadline for returning vendors is May 1 and May 12 for new vendors. For general festival information, call 805‐535‐4060, http://www.oxnardsalsafestival.com.
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse