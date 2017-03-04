News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
eCIFM Solutions Receives SOC 1 Type II Attestation
Independent Audit Verifies eCIFM Solutions' Internal Controls and Processes
KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of eCIFM Solutions' controls that may affect its clients' financial statements. In accordance with SSAE 16 (Statements on Standards for Attestation Engagements)
"Many of eCIFM Solutions' clients rely on them to protect consumer information,"
SOC 1 Type II is a reporting on the controls at a service organization that was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This report is in compliance with the SSAE 16 auditing standards which focus on the controls of a service organization that are relevant to an audit of a user entity's financial statements. The standard demonstrates that an organization has adequate controls and processes in place. Federal regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley, Gramm-Leach-
About eCIFM Solutions
eCIFM Solutions Inc. is a world class service provider of Integrated Workplace Management Solutions (IWMS) to a wide range of corporations, educational institutions, and Federal, State, and Local government agencies. We specialize in successfully implementing the IBM TRIRIGA® IWMS suite of software solutions for our clients based on a thorough analysis of our clients' needs, industries, and best practices. www.ecifm.com
About KirkpatrickPrice
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 10 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. www.kirkpatrickprice.com.
Contact
Michelle Whipple
eCIFM Solutions
***@ecifm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse