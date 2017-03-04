News By Tag
Hillary's Secret Weapon Nominated for Swampy Award
"Best Asshole Whisperer" Recognizes Members of the Washington, DC Political Community with the Toughest Bosses
Co-founder and spokesperson Julie Germany said, "Huma got into this business to help people -- just like all of us. But you can't become a rising star in the political community without diplomatically and discretely handling a tremendous amount of bullshit. In fact, when I think about political bullshit, I immediately think of Huma."
Abedin, who served as Vice Chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, has had a distinguished professional career that has spanned both the public and political sectors in Washington, DC.
She is also an alumna of The George Washington University, the nation's premiere proving ground for careers in political asshole whispering. It was during her time at GWU that Abedin began working as an intern in the White House with then-First Lady Hillary Clinton in 1996.
Brad Tidwell, founder of political web development firm Infrared Productions and developer of BitterDC.com said "Sweet! We can definitely make some fun memes out of this."
The description of the Best Asshole Whisperer Award is "The only person in the office who can look the boss right in the eyes and calm that angry beast." Yesterday, BitterDC announced that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was also nominated for the award.
The Swampy Awards were founded in 2017 by a group of political hacks and are designed to cross partisan lines and celebrate what we do best: make noise, promote stuff, and get attention.
Award categories include:
• Most Popular by Host Committee Votes
• Lifetime Achievement Award in Internet Trolling
• The Top DC Advocacy Campaigns Nobody Cared About
• All-Around Sexiest Beltway Beasts
• 30 Over 30 Who Never Changed the World But Still Have Time
• Most Wonderfully Shameless Self Promoters
• DC's Most Likely to Nominate Themselves for An Award (Self-nominations only)
• Most Arrogant, Colorful LinkedIn Profile Artists
• Most Valuable P(l)ayer Award
• The Most Lovable Nerds in Politics
• Best Asshole Whisperer
• Most Adored Political Blogger/Reporter
• The Swamp Rat Award for Most Egregious Displays of Success on Social Media
• World's Greatest Humble Bragger in Politics
Swampy Award nominations are open to the public. The awards will be announced on May 6, 2017.
More information about the Swampy Awards can be found at http://bitterdc.com.
