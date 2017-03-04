LoveSexy Brings PRINCE Tribute to Cove Haven Resorts - One Purple Night Only - Saturday April 22

Ready to experience PRINCE? See LoveSexy at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts in the Poconos for a ONE NIGHT ONLY performance in April! Get your tickets early or better yet, book your Pocono Getaway Weekend and see the show!

LoveSexy @ Cove Haven Resorts Saturday, April 22, 2017!

--This amazing 6-piece band performs a wide range of his material from the early years including all the hits that made him a worldwide star! LoVeSeXy will keep any audience, even that person who isn't the biggest Prince fan, highly entertained and dancing all night!LoVeSeXy was formed in 2009 by three local Boston area musicians that shared a love for the artist known as Prince and a desire to bring his music to audiences everywhere! Instead of using outlandish costumes, gimmicks & large productions..the focus for LoVeSeXy is a tribute to Prince's amazing music, songwriting & musicianship.Please call (888) 963-3048 to purchase event-only tickets.In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production. Visit www.asterismgroup.com. Visit Station Avenue on Twitter @StationAvenue or to speak with a member of the Station Avenue Team, call Station Avenue Productions today at 215-644-8171. To contact Station Avenue's CJ DiRoma for speaking engagements, media requests or for event production information, email cjdiroma@stationave.com.