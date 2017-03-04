 
6th Annual NY Guitar Show & Exposition Set To Invade Freeport, LI April 22nd & 23rd, 2017

This Year's Expo to Include Great Giveaways, Exhibits, Retailers, Custom Builders, and More
 
 
FREEPORT, N.Y. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The NY Guitar Show & Exposition (#NYGuitarShow) excitedly announces the days are closing in on the 6th Annual NY Guitar Show to be held at the Freeport Recreation Center(130 E. Merrick Rd. in Freeport, NY) Saturday, April 22nd & Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 in Freeport, Long Island!

By popular demand the fantastic Les Paul Exhibit is back in 2017!

Guitar players and enthusiasts will have their chance to buy, sell, and trade with a wide range of dealers and collectors like Taylor Guitars, Homestead Amps, Gbase, Premier Guitar, All Music Inc. and others including gear manufacturers and custom builders! For 2017 the NY Guitar Expo is celebrating by giving away a new Taylor guitar BOTH days of the show, courtesy of our Silver Sponsor Taylor Guitars, and the first 50 paid attendees each day will receive a free set of D'Addario Guitar Strings! With 10,000 sq. ft. of guitars, gear, and a private pedal & amp room it is the place to be for serious players or those just getting into their groove!

Show founder/promoter Richard Johnson said recently of this year's show "Our sixth year is going to be larger and better than ever as new sponsors and media partners join in on what is now the fastest growing Guitar Show on the east coast, tripling in size since our inception in 2012!".

The show features new, vintage and used instruments & amps, local dealers/music stores, retailers, custom builders and major manufacturers. Everyone attending can participate and enjoy everything the Expo has to offer in some way!

For More Information on the NY Guitar Show & Exposition, Contact Show Manager Richard Johnson at (516-435-8382) Rich@NYguitarexpo.com or VISIT: www.nyguitarexpo.com

FACEBOOK: Facebook.com/NYGuitarExpo (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1404743&sid=26...)

Twitter (@NYGuitarExpo): Twitter.com/NYGuitarExpo (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1404743&sid=26...)

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: RickEberle@gmail.com
Source:NY Guitar Expo
