Architectural Gem Ambia Villa – A Former B&B – Now Offered Privately As An Anguilla Vacation Rental

Catherine Orchard

264-498-2741

catherine@anguillavillacompany.com

-- After a successful run as a Bed & Breakfast from 2008 until 2014 under the ownership of the property's architect and his family, Ambia's new owners are offering the villa as a private villa vacation rental in Anguilla for relaxing and affordable travel. In December of 2016, they completed an extensive renovation of the already gorgeous 4-master-suite structure and expansive grounds, which offer 180-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean and Sandy Ground.Ambia's original builder, Bob Hurwit, was a well-known and respected architect and designer including 5-star property CeBlue, which shares similar color schemes and unique design elements with Ambia. He began construction on the property in 2005, working for 4 years to create a peaceful Zen atmosphere that marries beautifully with authentic Anguillan tropical design and native flora. Today, Ambia's new owners want to share the property's tranquil ambiance and style, which simultaneously stay true to everything that's special about Anguilla.Ambia is indoor and outdoor living perfected, and it has garnered numerous rave reviews from travelers over its lifetime - in part because of its layout that allows enough space for families and groups to enjoy secluded luxury. Ambia boasts spectacular sunrise to sunset ocean views, contemporary Caribbean-Asian interiors, relaxing infinity pool and lush tropical gardens. Each of Ambia's 4 master king suites with en-suite bathrooms and private terraces, as well as the property's cool and spacious indoor/outdoor communal areas, is perfect for relaxing and dining. Ambia's central location near everything that's wonderful to see and experience on the island makes it the best destination for a vacation in Anguilla.ABOUT AMBIASix grade school friends who have traveled the world decided to purchase Ambia in 2015. After completing extensive renovations, the owners are now offering Ambia as a private Anguilla vacation rental throughout the year. Ambia is a sophisticated, restful, and value-focused way to enjoy island life on Anguilla as well as exploration of the island's unique offerings and culture. Within mere minutes of the island's 33 white sand beaches and many attractions, consider a stay at Ambia for private villa vacationing, weekend weddings and events, and group activities.