Foremost Media to Host Webinar to Benefit Manufacturing Companies

-- Foremost Media, Inc., a Janesville website development company, is hosting a webinar to educate manufacturing companies on marketing automation strategies. The webinar will be broadcast online Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 11:30am CDT, and it is open to the public.The webinar aims to provide marketers at manufacturing companies with strategies they can use to enhance outbound and inbound tactics, lead generation and nurturing strategies, customer lifecycle optimization and advocacy programs.Foremost Media's VP of Online Marketing, Evan Facinger will moderate the discussion. "Anyone can benefit from the information we'll be sharing, but our main focus will be marketing automation processes for the unique characteristics faced by the manufacturing industry," Facinger says.Interested individuals must register to watch the webinar by sending first name, last name and email address to efacinger@foremostmedia.com.About Foremost MediaForemost Media, Inc. ( www.foremostmedia.com ) is a website design and online marketing firm in Janesville, Wisconsin. Foremost Media, Inc. has developed thousands of successful websites, apps, and search engine marketing programs for a variety of businesses from start-up companies to large corporations.