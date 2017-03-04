News By Tag
Foremost Media to Host Webinar to Benefit Manufacturing Companies
Website development company shares marketing automation strategies
The webinar aims to provide marketers at manufacturing companies with strategies they can use to enhance outbound and inbound tactics, lead generation and nurturing strategies, customer lifecycle optimization and advocacy programs.
Foremost Media's VP of Online Marketing, Evan Facinger will moderate the discussion. "Anyone can benefit from the information we'll be sharing, but our main focus will be marketing automation processes for the unique characteristics faced by the manufacturing industry," Facinger says.
Interested individuals must register to watch the webinar by sending first name, last name and email address to efacinger@foremostmedia.com.
About Foremost Media
Foremost Media, Inc. (www.foremostmedia.com) is a website design and online marketing firm in Janesville, Wisconsin. Foremost Media, Inc. has developed thousands of successful websites, apps, and search engine marketing programs for a variety of businesses from start-up companies to large corporations.
Contact
Evan Facinger
608-758-4841
***@foremostmedia.com
