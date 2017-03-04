Country(s)
Infertility Trial Focused on Men's Antioxidant Intake Helps Couple Conceive
After eight years of trying to conceive on their own, a couple gets pregnant within three months of enrolling in an infertility trial at Carolinas HealthCare System's CMC Women's Institute.
Tasha Wygal, a cosmetologist, and Caleb Wygal, an author and entrepreneur, got married in 2002. "It was literally love at first sight," says Caleb. "When I saw her I said to myself, 'that's the girl I'm going to marry.'
The Wygals originally started thinking about starting a family in 2009. When traditional conception methods didn't work, they decided to seek out a fertility expert's opinion.
The couple was referred to Rebecca S. Usadi, MD, an associate director of reproductive endocrinology at CMC Women's Institute. After the initial consultation, Dr. Usadi explained that the couple fell into the category of unexplained infertility and thought they might be a good fit for a clinical trial called MOXI (Males, Antioxidants and Infertility)
Infertility Trial Proves Fruitful
MOXI is a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that examines whether mildly infertile males who take a twice daily dose of antioxidants in pill form will experience a boost in fertility. The hope of the trial is that the antioxidants will prove to improve sperm quality, resulting in higher fertilization rates and improved embryo development.
The study is also looking to see if the antioxidants can improve the quality of the sperm, which would allow for couples with unexplained infertility to use less intensive therapies to get pregnant. Another upside of the MOXI trial is a cost savings on expensive infertility treatments. The trial covers the cost of three clomiphene (medication used to treat infertility)
Just a few weeks into the trial, Tasha had a feeling she that she might be pregnant. Her period was few days late, and she had serious heartburn.
"Seeing as how I may have been taking the real MOXI and not the placebo, I just hoped that it might have done the trick."
Then, a visit with Dr. Usadi confirmed what they suspected – Tasha was indeed pregnant. The couple was ecstatic, apprehensive and nervous all at once.
About MOXI
CMC Women's Institute is one of eight sites across the country participating in the MOXI Trial, and is the only place in Charlotte to offer couples this opportunity. The trial is led by the NIH Reproductive Medicine Network and is expected to last two to three years.
Recently, another couple enrolled in the trial confirmed that they are pregnant.
To learn more about MOXI, call 704-355-2949 or email Kathleen.ramsey@
