Sponsor A Dot Artist For Water Aid on World Water Day Next Wednesday 22nd March 2017
Streaming from 1000 GMT on 22 March 2017 from his studio in England.
The artist will paint until the picture is completed.
The team at Noj Barker have created a web app to raise awareness for World Water Day for an instant overlay to make your Facebook profile picture go blue.
Noj is a dot artist whose gift for combining vibrant colour and exquisite detail is gaining him international acclaim. His work is an obsession rendered in paint. Noj has always felt that access to water is critical and supports WaterAid in its' efforts to provide solutions to the water issues affecting so many people.
Every minute, every day, people suffer and lives are lost needlessly because of a lack of safe water and sanitation. Help us end this global crisis and transform lives.
When a community gets clean, safe water for the first time, it's the start of something truly life-changing.
Visit: http://www.nojbarker.com/
Download a .pdf including interview with the artist https://gallery.mailchimp.com/
Contact
Noj Barker
***@nojbarker.com
