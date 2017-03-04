News By Tag
Invenio IT ranks among top 5% of Datto partners to earn prestigious Blue status
Invenio IT has exceeded high standards of performance to qualify for Blue status in Datto's partner program, the highest classification provided by Datto. The Blue status includes the utilization of marketing development funds, a hardware insurance policy, free shipping for devices, competitive and flexible pricing, VIP technical support services, early access to new products, and a complimentary pass to Datto's annual partner conference. Datto Blue status represents the top 5% of partners, worldwide.
Invenio IT has been a Datto Partner for nearly ten years, with a concentration of Clients within the healthcare, finance, and manufacturing industries. While Invenio IT serves a broad range of Clients, there is one commonality for those who select Datto for their business continuity — they value data and need it accessible at all times.
"While I'm honoroed to be recognized as a top partner worldwide, said Dale Shulmistra, President of Invenio IT. "I'm even more excited about what this means for both our current and future clients. Some of the benefits like VIP Support will help us further elevate our service."
"It's such a pleasure to see Datto partners excel in their businesses,"
About Invenio IT
Invenio IT is an acknowledged industry leader in data protection and IT security, with a specialization in business continuity solutions. The firm provides IT service and counsel to Clients throughout Europe, the United States and the Caribbean. For more information about how Invenio IT can use technology to improve your business, please visit us at http://www.invenioIT.com
About Datto
Datto (http://www.datto.com/
