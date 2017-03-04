 
News By Tag
* Health
* Fitness
* Altitude
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cheadle
  Cheshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


Hypoxi Tone Changes Identity to Vacu Tone

Local Cheadle business Hypoxi Tone has changed its name to Vacutone to better represent the new services that it offers
 
CHEADLE, England - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- A Favourite local Stockport business, Hypoxi Tone, has recently rebranded as Vacu-Tone in order to better represent the full range of services on offer. They will continue to offer training on the patented Hypoxi S120, Hypoxi L250, Hypoxi Professional Trainers, Hypoxi Vacunaut and Hypoxi Dermology machines, but now also offer altitude training on the innovative new Thin Air Sports high altitude simulation machine.

This patented technology allows the user to simulate the effect of living or training at high altitude, with all of the encumbent physical benefits that this brings, all while relaxing in a comfortable chair.

The system brings benefits to a multitude of conditions, and can help with sleep disorder, asthma, weight loss and crohns disease. It also helps increase fitness and stamina levels to boost sporting performance. Many top sports clubs have used this system to support fitness and recovery from injury.

Please give Julia a call on 07872 580 486 to find out more about this patented system and to book a free trial. This incredible innovation could change your life!

http://vacutone.com
http://vacutone.com/oxygise/Oxygise.html

Contact
Julia Blakey
***@vacutone.com
End
Source:
Email:***@vacutone.com
Tags:Health, Fitness, Altitude
Industry:Health
Location:Cheadle - Cheshire - England
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share