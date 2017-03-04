News By Tag
Hypoxi Tone Changes Identity to Vacu Tone
Local Cheadle business Hypoxi Tone has changed its name to Vacutone to better represent the new services that it offers
This patented technology allows the user to simulate the effect of living or training at high altitude, with all of the encumbent physical benefits that this brings, all while relaxing in a comfortable chair.
The system brings benefits to a multitude of conditions, and can help with sleep disorder, asthma, weight loss and crohns disease. It also helps increase fitness and stamina levels to boost sporting performance. Many top sports clubs have used this system to support fitness and recovery from injury.
Please give Julia a call on 07872 580 486 to find out more about this patented system and to book a free trial. This incredible innovation could change your life!
http://vacutone.com
