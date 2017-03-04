Hypoxi Tone Changes Identity to Vacu Tone

Local Cheadle business Hypoxi Tone has changed its name to Vacutone to better represent the new services that it offers

Contact

Julia Blakey

***@vacutone.com Julia Blakey

End

-- A Favourite local Stockport business, Hypoxi Tone, has recently rebranded as Vacu-Tone in order to better represent the full range of services on offer. They will continue to offer training on the patented Hypoxi S120, Hypoxi L250, Hypoxi Professional Trainers, Hypoxi Vacunaut and Hypoxi Dermology machines, but now also offer altitude training on the innovative new Thin Air Sports high altitude simulation machine.This patented technology allows the user to simulate the effect of living or training at high altitude, with all of the encumbent physical benefits that this brings, all while relaxing in a comfortable chair.The system brings benefits to a multitude of conditions, and can help with sleep disorder, asthma, weight loss and crohns disease. It also helps increase fitness and stamina levels to boost sporting performance. Many top sports clubs have used this system to support fitness and recovery from injury.Please give Julia a call on 07872 580 486 to find out more about this patented system and to book a free trial. This incredible innovation could change your life!http://vacutone.com/oxygise/Oxygise.html