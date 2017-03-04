News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
International Council for Truth in Medicine Review
The TRUTH about your Diabetes: Groundbreaking New Research Shows How to Reverse Type 2 Diabetes in 3 Weeks
"This year they're on track to help over 30,000. In just a few weeks, 96% of their patients are able to stop ALL diabetes medication and insulin injections. No more neuropathy pain, pricking your finger, or the need for expensive medication,"
"96% of patients were able to stop all insulin injections and 81% achieved complete relief of painful neuropathy. Groundbreaking research published by the University of Kentucky, University of California and Newscastle University prove that type 2 diabetes CAN be reversed. Blood sugar normalizes... neuropathy pain goes away," says Doctors at the ICTM.
"Doctors at the International Council for Truth in Medicine have perfected these techniques and helped tens of thousands of their patients end the need for medication and insulin injections 100% naturally. You don't have to suffer anymore, Learn the truth about your diabetes and stop this disease dead in its tracks right now," states ICTM.
Jon Paul at ShoppingMoneyPR.com My Reviews states, "Pharmaceutical companies have been trying to shut these doctors down simply for revealing the truth about diabetes. Scientific studies have proven that type 2 diabetes can be reversed naturally - but this information has been hidden and suppressed for decades. Diabetics can normalize blood sugar, and be taken off all medication and insulin injections completely naturally. Doctors at the International Council for Truth in Medicine are revealing the truth about diabetes in a shocking new online presentation."
Visit: http://shoppingmoneypr.com/
Contact
jon paul
***@shoppingmoneypr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse