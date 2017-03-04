 
March 2017
5 Reasons You Should Take Your Kids to Disney

 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- It's essential that you take a child to Disney at some point in their life, preferably when they are still young enough to enjoy the magic and the characters. Whether you stay in the park or in an Orlando vacation home (http://www.floridasunshinevacationrentals.com/), here are some reasons you need to take your kids (and your whole family!) to Disney.

1. Disney is a magical place

Disney is designed for children. They pull out all the stops to make it convenient and comfortable for them. When Disney designs a ride or restaurant, they make sure it's built for children to enjoy too. Furthermore, Disney finds little ways to make the day exciting for kids. Barber shop quartets sing on the streets. Characters roam even the less popular walkways. There's even a parade several times a day!

2. They'll meet their favorites

Your kids (like most kids) probably watch Disney cartoons and movies. They read Disney books and play with Disney toys. They generally love those characters. So when you get them in the park and they can walk right up to Mickey Mouse or anyone else they love, you'll create special memory they will never forget.

3. Disney is a change of pace

Children learn by experiencing new things. If you hang around town too much, they won't get much experience with the world. Disney is far different than most places, so their little brains will constantly be whirling, taking in the sites and learning new things. They'll get to interact with new people, try new foods, and be generally stimulated the whole trip.

4. You won't be bored

Unlike many kids' attractions, Disney is designed to be enjoyed by parents too. It's good wholesome family fun. You'll enjoy the rides and food, and especially the smiles on your child's face. This makes lugging your family out the door to the park each day much easier, knowing you'll have fun too.

5. It's cheaper than you think

One of the biggest complains people make about Disney is that it's expensive. But those people are including the price of staying at a park resort, which is never the smartest option. An Orlando vacation home rental (http://www.floridasunshinevacationrentals.com/) is cheaper and a better experience for families.
