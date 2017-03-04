News By Tag
5 Reasons You Should Take Your Kids to Disney
1. Disney is a magical place
Disney is designed for children. They pull out all the stops to make it convenient and comfortable for them. When Disney designs a ride or restaurant, they make sure it's built for children to enjoy too. Furthermore, Disney finds little ways to make the day exciting for kids. Barber shop quartets sing on the streets. Characters roam even the less popular walkways. There's even a parade several times a day!
2. They'll meet their favorites
Your kids (like most kids) probably watch Disney cartoons and movies. They read Disney books and play with Disney toys. They generally love those characters. So when you get them in the park and they can walk right up to Mickey Mouse or anyone else they love, you'll create special memory they will never forget.
3. Disney is a change of pace
Children learn by experiencing new things. If you hang around town too much, they won't get much experience with the world. Disney is far different than most places, so their little brains will constantly be whirling, taking in the sites and learning new things. They'll get to interact with new people, try new foods, and be generally stimulated the whole trip.
4. You won't be bored
Unlike many kids' attractions, Disney is designed to be enjoyed by parents too. It's good wholesome family fun. You'll enjoy the rides and food, and especially the smiles on your child's face. This makes lugging your family out the door to the park each day much easier, knowing you'll have fun too.
5. It's cheaper than you think
One of the biggest complains people make about Disney is that it's expensive. But those people are including the price of staying at a park resort, which is never the smartest option.
