Leadership and Organization Design - New eBook is a #1 Amazon Bestseller

-- " [Re]Create is a masterful, comprehensive, and systematic resource for how to craft a relevant, prosperous, dynamic, and sustainable business! John Latham's breadth of academic and practical leadership experiences shine through in an engaging, thoughtful, and approachable set of ideas, tools, and principles for achieving both business success and leadership significance!If you have time to read only one business book this year – make it [! Better yet, buy a copy for your entire team and together (re)create the optimal culture, execute operational excellence, and craft engaging experiences that drive loyalty and advocacy of your people and your customers."of books likeand [Re]Create provides corporate leaders and entrepreneurs with a holistic roadmap for organizational transformation, by perfectly balancing the softer and harder aspects of change management.", Middle East & North Africa (MENA)This book combines over 25 years of experience with Baldrige recipient CEO research that resulted in two award-winning, peer-reviewed frameworks. The Leadership and Design Frameworks are integrated into a 14-step Blueprint for leading the journey to sustainable excellence. These steps are covered in the 14 chapters from leveraging the forces for change to the nine components of the leadership system to a collaborative leadership style and culture of service.