Leadership and Organization Design - New eBook is a #1 Amazon Bestseller

Free on Kindle for a limited time! '[Re]Create the Organization You Really Want' by Dr. John Latham at Amazon
 
Amazon Bestseller Screenshot
Amazon Bestseller Screenshot
MONUMENT, Colo. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- "[Re]Create is a masterful, comprehensive, and systematic resource for how to craft a relevant, prosperous, dynamic, and sustainable business! John Latham's breadth of academic and practical leadership experiences shine through in an engaging, thoughtful, and approachable set of ideas, tools, and principles for achieving both business success and leadership significance! If you have time to read only one business book this year – make it [Re]Create! Better yet, buy a copy for your entire team and together (re)create the optimal culture, execute operational excellence, and craft engaging experiences that drive loyalty and advocacy of your people and your customers." – Joseph Michelli, Ph.D., CCXP, New York Times #1 bestselling author of books like The Starbucks Experience, Driven to Delight, The Zappos Experience, and The New Gold Standard

"[Re]Create provides corporate leaders and entrepreneurs with a holistic roadmap for organizational transformation, by perfectly balancing the softer and harder aspects of change management." – Sunil Sinha, Member - Malcolm Baldrige Foundation Board and Resident Director - Tata Sons, Middle East & North Africa (MENA)

Here is The Blueprint!

This book combines over 25 years of experience with Baldrige recipient CEO research that resulted in two award-winning, peer-reviewed frameworks. The Leadership and Design Frameworks are integrated into a 14-step Blueprint for leading the journey to sustainable excellence. These steps are covered in the 14 chapters from leveraging the forces for change to the nine components of the leadership system to a collaborative leadership style and culture of service.

Learn how to:

Identify and leverage the Forces for Change
Develop and Apply the nine key components of an effective Leadership System
Develop and Integrate your own Collaborative Leadership Style
Develop a Culture of Service and Excellence
Identify and Develop your own Individual Characteristics that support your leadership approach and the culture
Leverage the Facilitators of Change to lead a successful [re]design and transformation and … Create Sustainable Value for Multiple Stakeholders!

Download a copy today at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MDNO6G7

