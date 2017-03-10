Country(s)
Leadership and Organization Design - New eBook is a #1 Amazon Bestseller
Free on Kindle for a limited time! '[Re]Create the Organization You Really Want' by Dr. John Latham at Amazon
"[Re]Create provides corporate leaders and entrepreneurs with a holistic roadmap for organizational transformation, by perfectly balancing the softer and harder aspects of change management."
Here is The Blueprint!
This book combines over 25 years of experience with Baldrige recipient CEO research that resulted in two award-winning, peer-reviewed frameworks. The Leadership and Design Frameworks are integrated into a 14-step Blueprint for leading the journey to sustainable excellence. These steps are covered in the 14 chapters from leveraging the forces for change to the nine components of the leadership system to a collaborative leadership style and culture of service.
Learn how to:
✓ Identify and leverage the Forces for Change
✓ Develop and Apply the nine key components of an effective Leadership System
✓ Develop and Integrate your own Collaborative Leadership Style
✓ Develop a Culture of Service and Excellence
✓ Identify and Develop your own Individual Characteristics that support your leadership approach and the culture
✓ Leverage the Facilitators of Change to lead a successful [re]design and transformation and … Create Sustainable Value for Multiple Stakeholders!
