AurTravel named to Best of B2B as one of Omaha's top travel agencies
AurTravel is a boutique style travel agency serving the Omaha metropolitan area and the surrounding region. The agency offers a complete range of travel services, including customized vacations, group travel, cruises, honeymoons, destination weddings, and business travel. AurTravel's relationships with respected travel industry service providers offer customers the benefits of competitive pricing and buying power combined with personal, one-on-one service.
"B2B Omaha" is a quarterly magazine featuring profiles of business leaders, local corporations, and stories pertaining to the latest business developments in the Omaha metropolitan area. The publication's annual "Best of B2B" Awards recognize the top businesses and service providers based on readers' votes.
For more information about AurTravel's services, visit http://aurtravel.com.
ABOUT AURTRAVEL:
AurTravel is a full service, boutique style travel agency based in Omaha, Nebraska, which handles the leisure and business travel needs of customers across the Midwest region. AurTravel specializes in customized vacations, cruises, honeymoons & weddings, group travel, and business travel. The agency offers a full range of travel services, including destination research; air, hotel, and car rental bookings; special services, tour bookings, and more. AurTravel is a division of Omaha-based C&A Industries, a leading provider of human capital management services for more than 45 years.
